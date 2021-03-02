The most recent of Jake Ball's 24 England appearances were his two T20 internationals in July 2018

Nottinghamshire's England fast bowler Jake Ball has signed a new contract with the county, keeping him at Trent Bridge until 2023.

The 29-year-old, who has played four Tests, 18 one-day internationals and two Twenty20s for England, has spent his entire county career with Notts.

But he did also play seven games for eventual winners Sydney Sixers in the recent Big Bash in Australia.

Ball was leading wicket taker, with 19, as Notts won last summer's T20 Blast.

"Last season was about getting my love for the game back," said Mansfield-born Ball. "Winning a trophy for the people of Notts, in the midst of what's been a tremendously difficult time for everyone, was extra special.

"Hopefully we'll have our members and supporters back in the ground next year, so the incentive for being successful in all forms of the game will be just as high again.

"It took a huge amount of work last winter to get my bowling where it needed to be, and having the chance to work closely with one of the best around in (Notts assistant coach) Kevin Shine helped me a lot.

"I'm Nottinghamshire through and through. I've sat in the stands at Trent Bridge as a youngster. I've played in the Notts age group sides. I want to play my whole career here and I'm delighted that I'll be sticking around for at least another three years."

Ball has taken 364 wickets across all formats of the game for Nottinghamshire since making his first-team debut in 2009.

Nottinghamshire head coach Peter Moores said: "Jake's going into the next phase of his career on the back of a 2020 in which he not only got back to his best, he moved his game on and got better.

"He's been part of the setup at Trent Bridge for so long and he's such a popular figure that everybody within the club keenly feels his highs and lows. He's on a high right now, and we all know how dangerous a fully fit and firing Jake Ball can be."