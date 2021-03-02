Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Crawley averages 37.16 from 11 Tests

Victory over India in the final Test would cap an "unbelievable" winter for England, says opener Zak Crawley.

England trail 2-1 heading into the fourth Test in Ahmedabad - which starts on Thursday - having beaten Sri Lanka 2-0 in January.

India thrashed England by 10 wickets inside two days in a low-scoring third Test last week.

"There's definitely a way back. We're only one game down," said 23-year-old Crawley.

"We still have loads of confidence in our ability.

"It's an unbelievable winter if we can pull off wins in four out of the six Tests."

England won the first Test by 227 runs before losing the second by 317, with both games played in Chennai.

They were bowled out for 112 and 81 in Ahmedabad as they failed to reach 200 for the fifth consecutive innings.

Although India collapsed to 145 all out on the second morning, they chased 49 to complete victory shortly into the final session.

"They've got great players in their side and they've struggled for runs as well," said Crawley.

"It's not like they're scoring millions and we're scoring none. It's been a pretty low-scoring encounter, especially in the last game."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said England batted "like rabbits in headlights" after they were dismissed in 49 overs on the first day in Ahmedabad despite Crawley's 53.

The Kent batsman was bowled first ball of the second innings by slow left-armer Axar Patel, who shared 18 wickets in the match with off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. They have a combined 42 wickets in the series.

Crawley suggested England may change their approach with the bat in the final Test.

"If the pitch looks like it's going to be just as tricky and plays the same way, with one skidding and one turning, then perhaps we need to be a bit more proactive," he said.