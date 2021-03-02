Worcestershire: Ben Cox extends deal for three more years
Worcestershire wicketkeeper Ben Cox has ended speculation over his future by signing a contract extension tying him to New Road until at least 2023.
Media reports had linked Cox with a move to Surrey, where ex-Worcestershire skipper Vikram Solanki, his former team-mate, is now the head coach.
But 29-year-old Cox, who had a year left on his existing deal, has committed to his home county.
He has also been awarded a benefit year to reward his long service.
Cox was still at Bromsgrove School when he made his Worcestershire debut against Somerset at Taunton as a 17-year-old in September 2009.
After making a half-century on his debut, in his maiden first-class innings, he has since gone on to amass 4,764 first-class runs, to add to his 343 victims behind the timbers.
He actually passed 500 dismissals in all competitions last summer, having played a big part in the Worcestershire side who reached T20 Blast Finals Day in 2018, when they won it for the first time, and 2019.
"If you had said when I made my debut that I would have a 15-year career and be offered a benefit year, I would have snapped your hand off," said Cox.
"I'm over the moon to get things sorted for another three years, and I will still have more to give at the end of this contract. Fitness is always something I have had a high regard for."
The new County Championship season is just over a month away, scheduled to start on 8 April.