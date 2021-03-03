Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Stirling's team-mates in the Islamabad United side include England player Alex Hales

Ireland opener Paul Stirling top scored with 56 in Islamabad United's six-wicket win over Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League.

After scoring only one run in his PSL debut on Saturday, Stirling regained top form to hit eight fours and two sixes in his 33-ball knock in Karachi.

Rohail Nazir was Islamabad's next higher scorer on 34.

Stirling was signed by the Pakistan Super League franchise after scoring four centuries in his last six ODIs.

Islamabad, who clinched victory with 18 balls to spare, will be in action again on Thursday against Lahore Qalandars.