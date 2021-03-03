Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Tom Banton has played six one-day internationals and nine Twenty20s for England

England batsman Tom Banton has tested positive for Covid-19 while playing in the Pakistan Super League.

The 22-year-old Quetta Gladiators opener is isolating after testing positive on Tuesday.

"Fortunately I am feeling OK so far," he said on Twitter.

Banton missed Quetta's loss to Islamabad United on Tuesday, which was postponed from Monday after Islamabad's Fawad Ahmed tested positive.

Another unnamed overseas player also tested positive earlier in the Twenty20 tournament.

The 2020 edition of the PSL was suspended at the play-off stages in March following an outbreak of the coronavirus. It was completed in November.

Banton, who has scored only nine runs in two games in this year's PSL, was not included in England's T20 squad for the series against India starting on 12 March.