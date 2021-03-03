India v England: Hosts on top in final Test in Ahmedabad

By Stephan ShemiltBBC Sport

Ben Stokes is dismissed
Ben Stokes top-scored for England with 55 before falling to Washington Sundar
Fourth Test, Ahmedabad (day one):
England 205: Stokes 55; Axar 4-68
India 24-1: Anderson 1-0
England are 181 runs ahead
England's batsmen failed again on the first day of the final Test against India in Ahmedabad.

On a blameless pitch, entirely different from the third-Test surface that made run-scoring so difficult, England were bundled out for 205 after winning the toss.

Ben Stokes made 55 and the recalled Dan Lawrence 46, but the tourists fluctuated between repeating old mistakes and reckless over-aggression.

India were excellent with the ball, left-arm spinner Axar Patel once more at the fore with 4-68.

The home side lost Shubnam Gill to the second ball of their reply, only for Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara to guide them to 24-1 at the close.

With India holding a 2-1 series lead, avoiding defeat will see them extend an unbeaten home record that stretches back to 2012 and also book a World Test Championship final against New Zealand.

Different pitch, different team, same outcome

England's victory in the first Test had been rendered a distant memory by their batting failures against the India spinners in the next two - particularly the third, a 10-wicket defeat on a snakepit of a pitch at the same Ahmedabad ground.

Expecting more of the same, England bolstered their batting and spin bowling by including Lawrence and Dom Bess at the expense of pace bowlers Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer, who was later confirmed to have been ruled out with a recurrence of his elbow problem.

For their approach to work, England ideally needed to bat into the second day, allowing the pitch to deteriorate in order to provide greater assistance to their spin-heavy attack.

Captain Joe Root called on his batsmen to be "full of confidence" and to play in a "controlled but fearless" manner. Instead, some carried their scars into this final Test, while others took the fight too far.

India's first innings will provide context to England's effort. It could be that the tourists have enough runs to be competitive and they should have the advantage of bowling last.

However, the early signs from the pitch are that India will have the opportunity to bat themselves to a series victory.

England's scrambled approach

Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes
Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes exchanged words at the beginning of Stokes' innings

How England's day would unfold was foreshadowed by the dismissals of openers Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley, both gone in the space of 11 Axar deliveries after the spinner was introduced in the sixth over of the match.

Like so many before him, Sibley fell playing for non-existent turn, bowled through the gate. Crawley took it to the other extreme, running down the pitch and horribly miscuing to mid-off.

Even those who had moderate success would eventually fall in either timid or irresponsible fashion.

Stokes began his innings by exchanging words with India captain Virat Kohli. He went on to display solid defence and powerful sweeps before missing a straight one to be lbw to Washington Sundar.

Lawrence, batting at number seven, showed composure and was just beginning to dominate the bowling when he needlessly ran at Axar and was stumped by a distance.

Promising starts from Jonny Bairstow and Ollie Pope were cut short with shades of bad fortune. Bairstow was marginally lbw to Mohammed Siraj and Pope inside-edged on to both pads to be caught at short leg off Ravichandran Ashwin.

Root, pinned on the crease to one that Siraj got to nip back, was one of the few not complicit in his downfall. Given the nature of the surface, the England display was far from good enough.

India make their point

India have been quick to fight back against media criticism of the pitches for the second and third Tests, with Kohli and Ashwin particularly vocal.

Here, with only a minimal amount of early assistance for the spinners, the hosts were still able prey on the weaknesses of the England line-up.

Siraj bowled with pace, finding swing and bounce. Axar was typically accurate, Ashwin improved as the day progressed and Sundar generating more turn than either of his more celebrated colleagues.

The way they shared their workload - Siraj and fellow fast bowler Ishant Sharma bowled a third of the overs - might suggest England are a paceman light.

India's biggest setback came when Shubnam Gill fell to the second delivery of their reply, lbw to an inswinger from Anderson, who bowled five successive maidens.

Stokes has been suffering from a stomach bug but was still able to share the new ball. He gave way to Jack Leach after only two overs as Rohit and Pujara made comfortable progress to the close.

'We're disappointed we're still not batting'

England all-rounder Ben Stokes: "We'll look back and be disappointed we're still not batting. We're more than capable of scoring at least 300 on that pitch. It's frustrating, but we can't dwell on it too much. Overall, it's a much better wicket than the last time we played here."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan on The Cricket Social: "This has been my concern with this England team for a while. They get worse against quality opposition over the course of a series. They should have batted the full 90 overs and been about 250-5 on that pitch. They've missed a big opportunity."

Comments

Join the conversation

416 comments

  • Comment posted by Swanny, today at 11:52

    Another BIG thank you to CH4 .... not a great watch as an England fan ...but i am able to watch and that's a treat in itself

  • Comment posted by BAT-ten down the hatches, today at 11:44

    Surely no excuses this time, no pink ball, pitch seems ok. Maybe England just aren't that good in these conditions and India are better?

    • Reply posted by HappyIsMoho, today at 12:02

      HappyIsMoho replied:
      I don't think there's any maybe about it...

  • Comment posted by Dips, today at 11:45

    3/4 tosses won by Root, 4 batsmen got decent starts. Please for heavens sake no whining now and may the better team under the conditions win the match. Game on and good luck to both teams.

    • Reply posted by OG Henny Loc, today at 11:47

      OG Henny Loc replied:
      I agree. Really hope the English don't carry on whinging throughout this final Test match.

  • Comment posted by Rainman, today at 11:51

    We won the toss and did not bat well. Credit where it is due and India bowled well. It is going to be difficult from here and may the best team win.

    All set for a cracker of a series in England with both teams having serious fast bowling options.

    • Reply posted by Jock, today at 12:50

      Jock replied:
      Not sure its the fast bowling attacks that batsmen are worrying about...

  • Comment posted by CriticalPoint, today at 11:58

    Promise from Lawrence until he got out. And Stokes actually. And Siraj looks a great find - bowling at over 90mph is why he did very well in Australia on debut.

    The rest was more of the same - the English batsmen didn’t look entirely comfortable out there and India capitalised

    And is Anderson. I mean, those figures of 5 maidens and 1 wicket might look simple but it takes a lot to produce that.

    • Reply posted by letsbehonest, today at 12:03

      letsbehonest replied:
      If you can bowl at 90mph and get late movement you’ll have a decent career.

  • Comment posted by Sanj, today at 11:52

    As an India fan, very satisfactory first day.

    • Reply posted by john bon schlonzo, today at 11:58

      john bon schlonzo replied:
      As an England fan, we couldn't care less ;) but well bowled today 👏

  • Comment posted by Cricket Fan, today at 11:55

    Well I wouldn't write England off yet until we see India's first innings. If India manages a lead of 100 plus then England are almost out of the game. Let's hope for a good day 2.

    • Reply posted by loveEU, today at 12:56

      loveEU replied:
      I would

  • Comment posted by WestHam, today at 11:47

    I though Lawrance used his feet very well and thus batted well in these conditions. Therefore, he has learnt.

    As for the majority of England's batsman, it's like they are playing in the first test in India. Disappointing. 4th test and batting 1st and 205 all-out in the 1st day is poor.

  • Comment posted by Dips, today at 11:47

    Why was Bairstow acting like he haven’t cheated on his dismissal? Given out on field, upheld via umpires call so walk off with dignity and not as if you’ve been cheated. Yes it was a shade high but given out and upheld via DRS.

    • Reply posted by hunkyteddy, today at 11:57

      hunkyteddy replied:
      Yes but umpires call showed it to be high. If it hadnt been given out on the field it wouldn't have been out. Strange that!

  • Comment posted by Archibald90, today at 11:49

    205 is magnificent for this team

  • Comment posted by Krishna, today at 12:04

    All the pitch critics will have some rest this time.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:22

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      The pitch is an absolute disgrace. I was not expecting the pitch to last more than one day

  • Comment posted by KIrkhillTerracer, today at 12:01

    It looks increasingly as if this England team is being coached by Eddie Jones.

  • Comment posted by tonyl, today at 12:25

    Maybe Anderson should open for England. He's hardly ever out.

    • Reply posted by Jonny, today at 12:27

      Jonny replied:
      He's called the Burnley Lara for a reason

  • Comment posted by Dr Foxtrot, today at 12:15

    Until England find two reliable openers they are going to struggle. You can't have no. 3,4&5 batsmen going in with less than 30 runs on the board.

    • Reply posted by Barndoor, today at 12:29

      Barndoor replied:
      It has been that was since Strauss retired. I would add we need a no3. Can only dream of a top 5 with the quality of Cook, Strauss, Trott, Pieterson and Bell.

  • Comment posted by Cricket Fan, today at 12:02

    Mohamad Siraj looks lethal. Can't wait to see him bowl in England!

    • Reply posted by oitoitoi, today at 12:15

      oitoitoi replied:
      Depends if he gets into the XI, with a fully fit side he's 4th, 5th or even 6th choice for India. Crazy depth at the moment.

  • Comment posted by GGS, today at 11:47

    I think it was better to listen to the likes of Sir Viv, Sunil Gavaskar and Kevin Pieterson than numpties like Vaughan (Trump of the cricket world), aggers and bumble.

    • Reply posted by short and curly, today at 11:55

      short and curly replied:
      I agree, Vaughan is too self promoting and hubristic.

  • Comment posted by Prash, today at 12:10

    There's more spin in English minds than on the Ahmedabad pitch to be honest.

  • Comment posted by RSK, today at 12:02

    simply, unless you give England a road to bat on they don't have the skill and application to bad in different conditions. This wicket isn't spitting snakes! Looks a good deck to bat on.

    • Reply posted by RSK, today at 12:04

      RSK replied:
      Bat not Bad!

  • Comment posted by Cornish Granite, today at 12:01

    India's spinners are so superior to ours.
    Add to that that we have a captain who has no idea how to set a field and we are going to struggle.
    Hop for a big fightback tomorrow but not to confident of that happening.

  • Comment posted by CriticalPoint, today at 12:09

    Those wondering about the Stokes/Kohli thing btw - can confirm from social media that it was apparently because Stokes said something inappropriate to Siraj after facing a sharp bouncer from him. And he then went to Kohli instead of confronting Stokes himself.

    It’s commendable that he cares for his teammates like a family, but then a heated confrontation probably isn’t the way to deal with it.

    • Reply posted by gcostanza, today at 12:19

      gcostanza replied:
      Stokes is a yob, just look at his previous. Nothing to worry about.

