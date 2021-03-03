Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Lockie Ferguson took three wickets and a catch as New Zealand lost a thrilling T20 World Cup final against England in 2019

Yorkshire have signed New Zealand one-day specialist pace bowler Lockie Ferguson for the 2021 Vitality Blast.

Ferguson, who took 21 wickets in his side's run to the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup final, will be available for all of Yorkshire's North Group games, depending on international commitments.

Coach Andrew Gale told the club website external-link Ferguson, 29, brings "X-factor pace".

"Pace in T20 cricket is always good, but his death bowling in particular will be hugely beneficial," Gale added.

"We haven't had somebody who is reliable and consistent at the death for a number of years.

"We wanted a bowler with some experience because we felt with our young seamers, we want to keep them fit and protect them throughout the season.

"It means that the burden of workload for them should be a little bit smaller."

Ferguson, who had a spell playing for Derbyshire in 2018, said: "I have really fond memories of my time in the county game.

"I'm really excited to have signed. It's a big year for T20 cricket with the T20 World Cup towards the end of the year, so regular top level T20 cricket throughout the year, particularly at such a big county, is hugely beneficial."