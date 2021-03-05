India v England: Rishabh Pant ton defies Ben Stokes-led fightback

By Stephan ShemiltBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments42

Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant made his third Test century - he has reached two of them with a six
Fourth Test, Ahmedabad (day two):
England 205: Stokes 55; Axar 4-68
India 294-7: Pant 101; Anderson 3-40
India are 89 ahead
Scorecard

Rishabh Pant's dazzling century ensured India repelled a Ben Stokes-led England fightback on a compelling second day of the final Test in Ahmedabad.

In extreme heat, Stokes' huge effort brought the wickets of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to help reduce India to 146-6 in reply to England's 205.

But Pant counter-attacked in thrilling style, climbing into a tiring England attack for 101 from 118 balls, with 13 fours and two sixes.

Pant shared a seventh-wicket stand of 113 with Washington Sundar, who remained unbeaten on 60 as India reached 294-7, 89 ahead.

Leading 2-1, India need to avoid defeat to win the series and secure a meeting with New Zealand in the World Test Championship final.

India hold edge after absorbing day

This was a wonderful day of Test cricket, an arm-wrestle for control on a pitch that is threatening to deteriorate.

For two sessions, England were as good with the ball as they were bad with the bat on Thursday, giving the hosts little respite.

However, even though Dan Lawrence's 46 on day one was crucial, the decision to extend their batting left England short of a bowler late on day two, especially with off-spinner Dom Bess looking devoid of confidence after being left out for two Tests.

Pant cashed in with a memorable century that delighted the smattering of spectators inside the world's biggest cricket stadium.

England still have the opportunity to post a fourth-innings target that could be tricky to chase on the wearing surface.

But the likelihood is that Pant has played a defining, series-winning innings.

Pant's crucial hand

When Pant was joined by Sundar, India were still 59 behind and in danger of giving away a first-innings lead.

The wicketkeeper, who played a crucial innings on the final day of India's series win in Australia, began by curbing his attacking intent, before unleashing the full range of his strokeplay. His first 63 balls brought 37 runs. The next 55 brought 64.

On 35 he survived a close lbw shout from Bess in the over before tea. On his return after break, Pant upped the intensity as England opted to bowl Bess and Joe Root instead of their frontline trio of Stokes, James Anderson and Jack Leach.

Pant found another gear when England took the second new ball, audaciously reverse-sweeping Anderson over the slips, then went to his third Test century by slog-sweeping Root for six.

After Pant heaved to mid-wicket to give Anderson his third wicket, Sundar continued to play correctly and with composure in an unbroken stand of 35 with Axar Patel.

Sundar overturned being given lbw to Bess in the penultimate over of an evening session which yielded 141 runs.

England run out of steam

Before Pant's pyrotechnics, England dragged themselves back into contention thanks in no small part to Stokes, whose bowling evoked memories of the marathon spell he produced at Headingley in the same Test as his career-defining century to defeat Australia.

Showing no sign of the stomach bug which he has been suffering from, Stokes bowled at high pace and generated prodigious swing. Kohli was caught behind off a lifter for a duck, while Rohit was deceived by a huge inswinger to be lbw for 49.

Anderson, who has also been ill, was just as good. Miserly for most of the day, he had Ajinkya Rahane edge to second slip for 27.

Left-arm spinner Leach remained reliable, trapping Cheteshwar Pujara lbw and having Ravichandran Ashwin chip to short mid-wicket.

Bess, however, could not be trusted, bowling a number of full tosses and log hops. It was hard not to feel for him after he was left out earlier in the series for Moeen Ali, who was then asked to stay on, only to leave for his planned period of rest.

With Root nowhere near close to recapturing the magic of his 5-8 from the previous Test, England were a bowler light and, by the evening session, exhausted and out of options.

Comments

Join the conversation

48 comments

  • Comment posted by B-L Z Bob, today at 11:51

    Anyone else think that England were missing a bowler?

  • Comment posted by Jonny, today at 11:51

    You have to admire india they're a quality side. Wouldn't you love Pant, Ashwin and Patel at 6, 7 and 8? And Patel's only in because Jadeja is injured. Doesn't excuse England being a seamer light on a green wicket, and going with 4 seamers in a dust bowl.

  • Comment posted by splendidsparrow, today at 11:51

    This England squad is like a tricycle.

  • Comment posted by Sir Tom Finney, today at 11:51

    Good fightback by England, but they were always going to struggle at some stage. Questions about selection will come back to haunt them, Woakes, Adil Rasheed not being selected, the handling of Moeen and Bess.

    Hopefully we can take it into day four and conjure up another fightback!

    It's the hope that kills you.

  • Comment posted by Mr Jones, today at 11:50

    After 2 days, it can still go either way, India, certainly got the batting prowess but England are tenacious as always.

  • Comment posted by stephen light, today at 11:50

    Only 76 overs in 6 hours, 82 with extra 30 minutes total disgrace captain should get 2 match ban that would speed things up a bit.

  • Comment posted by theRipper, today at 11:50

    Playing three bowlers finally came to bite England in the third session. With 38 C heat England fell apart despite being on top till tea.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:50

    Pant plays like Stokes and Gilchrist on steroids

  • Comment posted by Dan Boyle, today at 11:49

    England are just hopeless. End of.

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 11:49

    England going in with an extra batsman but a bowler short didn't pay off much yesterday & backfired on them today - with the main bowlers having to bowl more & understandably tiring in the heat! No wonder Pant & Sundar were able to cash in towards the end of the day even after the new ball was taken. Even taking into account the heat, appalling bowling rates with only 82 overs bowled in the day.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:48

    Rishabh Pant is on course to be the next Adam Gilchrist

  • Comment posted by Dustbowl destroyer, today at 11:47

    England seems to have a dual layered rotation policy in place - one bringing players in & out of the bubble(for no reason I believe?) and one between different test matches. Bonkers!!

    Jokes aside - was difficult watching Stokes struggle towards the end of the day. Questionable selection choices in the last 2 matches.

  • Comment posted by gcostanza, today at 11:47

    Watching these last two days, you can see why people feel cheated with the last two test pitches.

  • Comment posted by PJB, today at 11:47

    Abject display England.

    A little credit to India, specially Pant - you can only knock over what's put in front of you.

    England's spin "attack" isn't worthy of the name. Have never thought Leach is test class , so don't know where that leaves Bess and Root.

    And when you take stalwarts Anderson, Stokes and Root (as batsman not captain) out of the equation there is very little talent or backbone.

  • Comment posted by steve42, today at 11:47

    Usually I never criticize Roots captaincy, but today he made poor choices. Bowled himself way too much, kept Stokes on when he was clearly struggling, and then brought him back on in place of Anderson with the new ball!! Why? Especially as Jimmy had just removed Pant. Baffling decisions which have resulted in India running away with the match. England cannot win from here, another big loss looms.

    • Reply posted by MRBUTTONS, today at 11:51

      MRBUTTONS replied:
      agreed. stokes was simply too exhausted and to see him come and bowl over after over was hard to watch. we were at a really good position but we did not press on the Ind lower order enough and they got away with it. not to mention leaking too many 1s and 2s. Pant's innings was special but could have gotten Sundar. The lack of an extra bowler truly hurts here and bess was not useful as well

  • Comment posted by An Onlooker, today at 11:47

    There may be merits to squad rotation when playing 17 tests in a calendar year. However this series is an example of how not to do it!

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:46

    Who here said that Dom Bess should have played in the last test. I see selecting him for this test tells you that they were right not to play him when he is pretty average

  • Comment posted by chiefmatt, today at 11:46

    India have won most of the big moments in this series - Kohli hasn't had a great series with the bat and yet others have stepped up; that hasn't been the same for England when Root or Stokes haven't fired.

    Extraordinary innings from Pant has changed the game.

  • Comment posted by tv, today at 11:46

    The game was on a knife edge but full credit to Pant and Sundar for taking the game away. English bowlers look absolutely drained so I can’t see a way back unless they really knuckle down with the bat and get the wickets early tomorrow.

    • Reply posted by Sam, today at 11:49

      Sam replied:
      I suspect they will get the wickets early tomorrow, but are already too far behind. Knuckling down with the bat is definitely the hard part!

  • Comment posted by RSK, today at 11:44

    Brilliant days cricket! England on top for a session and half then along comes one of the most exciting cricketers in the world and blows away England's lead, take a bow Rishbah Pant 👏 Washington looks a cracking player too. What young talent India have 🇮🇳

    England on the other hand...... Big Hole!

    • Reply posted by RSK, today at 11:49

      RSK replied:
      Apologies RISHABH not Rishbah 🤣🤣

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC