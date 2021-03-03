Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Mohammad Abbas was left out of Pakistan's recent home Test series against South Africa

Pakistan seam bowler Mohammad Abbas will join Hampshire as an overseas signing for the first two months of the 2021 County Championship season.

Right-armer Abbas, 30, is expected to line up alongside Kyle Abbott as the county's other overseas recruit.

Abbas has previously played for Leicestershire but had to cancel plans to join Nottinghamshire after last season was delayed by coronavirus.

He has taken 84 wickets in 23 Tests for Pakistan since his debut in April 2017.

"We're delighted to sign Mo, he's done extremely well in county cricket before and knows the workload required and will suit the conditions really well," director of cricket Giles White told BBC Radio Solent.

"It's a mouth-watering prospect having him and Kyle [Abbott] bowling together. We hope they'll form a formidable partnership and get us off to a good start."

Hampshire will review the possibility of extending Abbas' contract once they know what division of the revamped County Championship they have qualified for when it begins its second stage in August.

Abbas featured for Pakistan in two Tests at the Ageas Bowl last season during their series against England.

His Test career best figures of 5-33 came against Australia in Abu Dhabi in October 2018.