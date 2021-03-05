Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Mark Adair had taken two wickets for Ireland before play was suspended in Bangladesh

Ireland Wolves' game against the Bangladesh Emerging Team was stopped and then suspended as a result of a positive Covid-19 test.

The one-day encounter in Chittagong began as normal on Friday after a full set of negative tests.

However, further analysis by a local laboratory discovered an Irish player was positive for coronavirus and, as a result, the game had to be suspended,

The Irish player in question was immediately isolated.

Before the suspension, Mark Adair had taken two wickets and Bangladesh were 122 for four after 30 overs in the first innings.

"Today's match between Bangladesh Emerging and Ireland Wolves has been suspended on medical advice," said a statement from Cricket Ireland.

"Prior to today's game, both squads received negative results for Covid, and the game proceeded as per protocols. However, a review of results by mid-morning by the local laboratory detected one positive test in the Ireland Wolves squad.

"Play was suspended and the player was immediately isolated ahead of a further test today."