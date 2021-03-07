Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Mumbai Indians have won the IPL five times in eight years

Two-time defending champions Mumbai Indians will open the 2021 Indian Premier League against Royal Challengers Bangalore on 9 April.

The tournament will be played across six neutral venues in India and will initially begin behind closed doors.

Teams will only travel three times during the league stages to "reduce commute and minimise risk" of the spread of Covid-19.

The tournament final will take place on 30 May in Ahmedabad.

The Narendra Modi Stadium, which is the largest cricket stadium in the world, will also host the opening match of the tournament and the play-offs.

The eight teams will play all their matches at neutral venues in Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.

The 2020 edition of the tournament was held in the UAE because of the coronavirus pandemic.

All-rounder Moeen Ali is one of a number of England players who will be involved in the competition.