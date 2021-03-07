Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Stanlake's best international T20 figures came when he took 4-8 against Pakistan in 2018

Derbyshire have signed Australia fast bowler Billy Stanlake for the 2021 season, subject to final approvals.

The 26-year-old has represented his country 26 times, playing 19 Twenty20 games and seven one-day internationals.

"I can't wait to get started. It's a really exciting time. I'm keen to develop my red-ball game," he said. external-link

Head of cricket Dave Houghton added: "There's not too many players of his quality available for all formats, so it's really pleasing to get him in."

Since making his debut for Queensland in 2015, Stanlake has taken 136 wickets in 113 games, including 81 T20 wickets at an average of 26.53.

But Houghton expects Stanlake to be a threat in all formats.

"He's tall and he bowls at a high pace with a good bounce and variation," Houghton added.

"He's someone who has made his name with the white ball, but he's determined to show what he can do in first-class cricket as well.

"That hunger will be huge for us, and he's a great addition to our bowling attack."