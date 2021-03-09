Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Joey Benjamin finished his first-class career with a bowling average of 29.94

Former England, Warwickshire and Surrey bowler Joey Benjamin has died at the age of 60 after reportedly suffering a heart attack.

Benjamin was born in St Kitts but made his name in English cricket and went on to take 387 first-class wickets in an 11-year career.

In his only Test came at the Oval against South Africa in 1994 when he took four for 42 in the first innings.

It was remembered for Devon Malcolm's match-winning nine-wicket haul.

He also played two one-day internationals for England.

Benjamin signed for Warwickshire in 1988 after a spell in the minor counties before seven years with Surrey between 1992 and 1999.

"He hustled batsmen and nicked them off with his outswinger. He was a fine bowler and even though he didn't start until pretty late he was unlucky not to play more Test cricket," his former team-mate Martin Bicknell told Surrey's website.

"It's come as a massive and terrible shock to all of us that he's been lost to us, he seemed so incredibly fit."