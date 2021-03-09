Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ben Dwarshuis took three wickets in last month's Big Bash final

Worcestershire have signed Australian fast bowler Ben Dwarshuis for this summer's T20 Blast.

The 26-year-old was the leading wicket-taker for the Sydney Sixers, with 24, as they won the Big Bash last month.

Left-armer Dwarshuis has won back-to-back Big Bash titles with the Sixers and is playing for New South Wales in the one-day Marsh Cup.

"We are delighted to have pulled off a little bit of a coup," said Pears steering group chairman Paul Pridgeon.

"The left-arm option gives a variety to the attack and a bit more balance, and, from what we've seen, he is also quite a capable batter down the order."

Dwarshuis has 85 T20 wickets at an average of 22.98 but is yet to play at international level.