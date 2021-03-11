Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Hashmatullah Shahidi's previous highest Test score was 61 against Ireland in 2019

Second Test, Abu Dhabi, (day two): Afghanistan 545-4 dec: Shahidi 200*, Afghan 164; Raza 1-79 Zimbabwe: 50-0: Masvaure 29*, Kasuza 14* Zimbabwe trail by 495 runs with 10 wickets remaining Scorecard

Hashmatullah Shahidi became the first Afghanistan player to score a Test double century on day two of the second Test against Zimbabwe in Abu Dhabi.

Shahidi was not out on 200 as Afghanistan declared on 545-4, their highest total in Test cricket.

The 26-year-old's historic knock took 443 balls and included 21 boundaries and one six, while Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan also scored 164.

In reply, Zimbabwe posted 50-0 in their first innings.

In a record-breaking day for Afghanistan, Shahidi and Afghan shared a 307-run fourth-wicket stand - Afghanistan's highest partnership in Test cricket.

The duo join Rahmat Shah as the three players to score a Test century for Afghanistan.

Afghan's innings - which came off 257 balls, including 14 fours and two sixes - came to an end when he was out lbw to spinner Sikandar Raza.

At the time, his knock was his side's highest individual Test score before he was surpassed by Shahidi.

Afghanistan - who lost the first game of the two-match series by 10 wickets - are playing in their sixth ever Test since being awarded a full member status in 2017.

They lost their debut Test to India the following year, before registering consecutive wins against Ireland and Bangladesh and losing to West Indies in 2019.