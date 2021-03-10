Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Ireland and Scotland were due to play two one-day internationals and three Twenty20s

Ireland's five-game white ball series against Scotland has been called off for a second time, further extending their wait for a return to competitive action.

The sides were set to meet in a multi-format series in Spain this month, but Spanish health authorities have extended travel restrictions on UK citizens until 30 March.

The series was originally scheduled for last November but Scotland withdrew on the eve of their departure amid Covid-19 concerns.

They were due to meet in two 50-over games and three Twenty20 encounters, having both been unable to play any cricket last year.

Ireland have not played a competitive fixture since a T20 World Cup qualifier against Papua New Guinea in September 2019.

"This is hugely frustrating for the players and staff at Cricket Ireland who have twice now within the last four months been working hard behind the scenes at preparing for a series against Scotland," said Cricket Ireland's high performance director Richard Holdsworth.

"Our hearts go out our players and head coach Ed Joyce - I know they will be greatly disappointed once more after their dedicated preparations had been in full swing.

"Stretching back to August 2019 fans will remember that the Zimbabwe Women cancelled their tour to Ireland at the last minute, then followed multiple cancellations and postponements throughout 2020, and now comes this news.

"My colleagues within the organisation are equally disappointed by the news as they have undertaken a great deal of work to pull together a decent women's programme over the last 18 months - but one-by-one those series and tournaments have fallen victim to Covid."

"All we can do now is to look forward, to continue to identify opportunities, and plan a revised programme for the lead up to the two World Cup qualifying tournaments this year."