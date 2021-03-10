Wiaan Mulder: Leicestershire cancel South African all-rounder's move
Leicestershire have been forced to look for another overseas signing following the late cancellation of South African Wiaan Mulder's move.
The all-rounder, 23, originally signed in January to play in both the County Championship and One-Day Cup.
But his recall to the Proteas' Test squad for recent series with Sri Lanka and Pakistan has led to a busier than expected international schedule.
"It is a huge shame that Wiaan won't be joining us," said coach Paul Nixon.
"But we understand the need for flexibility in the current situation and wish him all the best for the coming months."
Leicestershire now have less than a month to find a replacement.
The new Championship season is scheduled to start on 8 April, when Leicestershire have a Group 2 home game against Hampshire.