India v England: Jofra Archer & Jason Roy star in first T20 win

By Stephan ShemiltBBC Sport

Chris Jordan, Eoin Morgan and Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer bowled 16 dot balls in his four overs, including a wicket maiden
First Twenty20, Ahmedabad
India 124-7 (20 overs): Iyer 67 (48); Archer 3-23
England 130-2 (15.3 overs): Roy 49 (32)
England won by eight wickets
Scorecard

A magnificent bowling performance set England on the way to a comprehensive eight-wicket victory over India in the first Twenty20 in Ahmedabad.

Jofra Archer's 3-23 spearheaded a relentless showing from the pace bowlers, while leg-spinner Adil Rashid opened the bowling and dismissed home captain Virat Kohli for a duck.

Only Shreyas Iyer, with 67 from 48 balls, got to grips with the England attack and the two-paced pitche as India struggled to 124-7.

England sauntered in the chase, Jason Roy crashing 49 from 32 deliveries to help the tourists to their target with 27 balls to spare.

The second game of the five-match series takes place on Sunday.

England stamp their authority

After England were outplayed in losing the Test series 3-1, the T20s looked like a mouthwatering contest - the two best teams in the world, with all the matches played in the world's biggest cricket stadium, seven months away from a World Cup in India.

With a full-strength side at his disposal, England captain Eoin Morgan said this was a learning experience before the World Cup.

As it turned out, the tourists were completely dominant from the moment Morgan won the toss.

As a collective, the fast bowlers were pacey, pounding away short of a length. Morgan's decision to entrust Rashid with the new ball was astute, typifying his excellent night as captain, while England's fielding was faultless.

There was no sign of England's batting struggles from the Test series, and the contest was over long before Dawid Malan sealed victory with a straight six.

Archer shows his class

Archer has endured a difficult tour, missing two Tests with an elbow injury, then using his newspaper columnexternal-link to respond to questions over his desire to play for England.

In the shortest format, he has few peers. Here, he put in the sort of performance that brought him the Most Valuable Player award at last year's Indian Premier League.

He had KL Rahul drag on in the second over, then later returned to have the dangerous Hardik Pandya held at mid-off and Shardul Thakur hook the next ball to deep square leg.

The rest of the pace bowlers followed his example. Mark Wood was constantly above 90mph, Chris Jordan and Ben Stokes ensured there was no respite, while Sam Curran went through his range of variations.

Still, the most telling blow came from Rashid. When Kohli slapped his fifth delivery to mid-off, a crowd of 67,200 in Ahmedabad fell silent.

India outplayed

This was a dreadful performance from India, who rested opener Rohit Sharma, then saw their batting strangled.

Iyer impressed with his touch and timing, while Rishabh Pant played an outrageous reverse ramp off Archer that went for six, but the rest made little to no impact.

Whereas England relied on pace, India chose three frontline spinners, only for Roy to climb into leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Even though Chahal ended an opening stand of 72 when he had Jos Buttler lbw for 28 and Roy was leg before to Washington Sundar, Jonny Bairstow arrived a man transformed from the one who registered three ducks in four Test innings.

Victory was England's biggest over India in T20s in terms of wickets and balls remaining.

'Huge amount of competition for places' - what they said

England captain Eoin Morgan: "We are trying to cover all departments, particularly when we're under the pump. Today the guys were so good they didn't allow that to happen.

"There's a huge amount of competition for places. When Jason scores runs and goes well, it really does gee the boys up."

Man of the match Jofra Archer: "I'd rather go for dot balls in the powerplay than wickets, and if you get the wicket it's the bonus. The pressure that creates normally helps the other bowler."

India captain Virat Kohli: "We weren't aware enough of what we had to do on that kind of a pitch - a lack of execution of the shots we tried to play."

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 16:55

    That was quite possibly the most perfect T20 performance I have ever seen from England, especially with a Kohli duck and a very silent crowd in the biggest cricket stadium in the world! Well done, England.

    • Reply posted by Achilles, today at 17:16

      Achilles replied:
      Yep although It would have been better if ENG batted first and still won....that would have been PERFECTION ... in T20s overall you win if you chase - happens 60-65% of the time ( unless top side plays the bottom in ICC rankings) , add the dew factor to it and the chasing team gets even more of an advantage. So, I'd like to see ENG to lose a toss and still WIN.

  • Comment posted by sd7272, today at 17:09

    India really messed up today - how did they produce a pitch which allowed the opposition to win. Groundsman need to go!

    • Reply posted by duncan brownley, today at 17:11

      duncan brownley replied:
      Good to see some funny one liners and enjoy the banter ...

      Kohli another quacker too.

  • Comment posted by Duggers, today at 17:07

    See Kholi immediately blaming the pitch in his interview, couldn't make it up

    • Reply posted by William, today at 17:34

      William replied:
      I’ve never seen Kolhi out for so many ducks? Quack Quack.

  • Comment posted by Dreadlock Holiday, today at 16:56

    A clinical demolition. Watch the next pitch have no pace and turn square.

    • Reply posted by cynic , today at 17:25

      cynic replied:
      Guess we should pick our frontline spinner, Joe Root then.

  • Comment posted by foreverblue, today at 17:16

    Good to see the Indian crowd and fielders so quiet today.
    Makes a lovely change not to see Pant leaping around like a demented lunatic appealing nearly every ball !

    • Reply posted by Chaz, today at 17:22

      Chaz replied:
      Agree. As good as India are at test cricket, and fair play to them, this is one aspect of their game that is unbearable.

  • Comment posted by kev from wolves, today at 16:58

    Wicket for the next game will turn square..

  • Comment posted by Sack The Board, today at 17:09

    I was shocked that India prepared a proper cricket wicket, that is twice this tour now. A big bonus for England was having Morgan back as captain.

  • Comment posted by foreverblue, today at 17:05

    Arrogant Mr Kohli not so cocky today is he.
    Wait for the second game on a flat pitch turning square !!!

  • Comment posted by zyder, today at 17:16

    Is it possible to produce a 20/20 pitch for the spinners? Sure we’re about to find out!

  • Comment posted by Anna, today at 16:59

    YESSSSS! oh well done England! just wish I could have watched this fantastic win, or listened. SO frustrating!

    • Reply posted by opynr7ww, today at 17:54

      opynr7ww replied:
      Coverage on talkSPORT 2.

  • Comment posted by Rainman, today at 17:01

    Fantastic performance and credit where it is due. India will try and come back strongly at home. Take a bow Mr Morgan what a transformation you have made to the team over the years.

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 17:13

    Watch out. The next wicket will be turning square

    • Reply posted by William, today at 17:26

      William replied:
      They’ll be playing rugby on it tonight?

  • Comment posted by LD Rob, today at 17:21

    Brilliant from England. Great captaincy, Wood & Archer superb and really the whole England team was hardly tested.

    Champagne moment...That Indian fielder who saved the six, wow, just WOW!

    • Reply posted by Colonel Sanders, today at 17:27

      Colonel Sanders replied:
      Fielding has come a long way in the last few decades - can't imagine Bishan Bedi leaping like a salmon to stop a six.

  • Comment posted by Chaz, today at 17:17

    Now that's how you play cricket, swagger, guile, confidence and ruthlessness. Well played England, truly dominant in the white ball game.

  • Comment posted by Clem Fandango, today at 17:06

    The BCCI are going to find it difficult to doctor the pitches enough to win against such a strong England team. England have the white ball players to play in any conditions. I expect a different pitch in the next game, one that will suit the home spinners and India praying to win the toss but I doubt they can do anything to stop a far superior England.

  • Comment posted by sd7272, today at 17:00

    India cannot win the first game of any series! Where on earth was Rohit Sharma?

    • Reply posted by Sid123, today at 17:05

      Sid123 replied:
      India said before hand they were experimenting with the team/players, seems most of the articles missed that although I read it on the BBC, just poor reporting

  • Comment posted by The Ginger Beer Snail, today at 17:20

    Can't ask for any more from this group of players. They really are dominant in this form of the game and a joy to watch.

  • Comment posted by neilpearson, today at 17:04

    Why don't bat like this in all spin conditions and go for it.
    Can't do any worse with the bat.
    Well done England!

  • Comment posted by Sup, today at 17:02

    I'd rather we had done much better in the true format of cricket

  • Comment posted by Richard Hill, today at 17:14

    You have failed to mention how well Butler batted ans kept wicket. Did you watch?

    • Reply posted by will, today at 17:46

      will replied:
      How did you watch? Where was it on?

