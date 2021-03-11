Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jofra Archer was named the Most Valuable Player at last year's Indian Premier League

England pace bowler Jofra Archer says he will "do everything in my power" to play a full part in the Twenty20 World Cup and the Ashes later this year.

This week Archer used his newspaper column external-link to respond to questions over his desire to play for England.

He returned from an elbow injury to take 3-23 as the tourists beat India by eight wickets in the first T20.

"In the immediate I am going to get through this series. The World Cup and Ashes are a way away," he said.

"I have to take care of my elbow before I think what will happen."

Archer, 25, missed two Tests in England's 3-1 series defeat by India because of the injury.

He has previously said the injury to his right elbow is not the same issue that arose on the tour of South Africa early last year.

England coach Chris Silverwood has said the problem will need "long term" management, with Archer likely to be a key figure if England are to win the T20 World Cup in India in October and November and regain the Ashes on the tour of Australia that follows.

"The elbow is the same as it's been since I've got to India," said Archer.

"We are all on the same page. I came to the management and said 'it's not feeling right at the moment'. I didn't have to say it twice. They automatically jumped on it."

Archer spearheaded a superb England bowling performance that set them on the way to a comfortable win in Ahmedabad on Friday.

England, the top-ranked T20 side in the world, restricted India to 124-7 before chasing their target with 27 balls to spare.

"It was a very good team performance," said Archer.

"It was just the first game of the series; there are still four other games to go. India are number two in the world for a reason, so we can't get ahead of ourselves.

"It was a good win. We'll enjoy it, but we still have to come again."

The second game of the five-match series takes place at the same venue on Sunday.