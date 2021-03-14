India v England: Virat Kohli & Ishan Kishan shine in second T20

By Stephan Shemilt
BBC Sport

Ishan Kishan
Kishan hit five fours and four sixes
Second Twenty20, Ahmedabad
England 164-6 (20 overs): Roy 46 (35); Sundar 2-29, Thakur 2-29
India 166-3 (17.5 overs): Kohli 73* (49), Kishan 56 (32)
India won by seven wickets
Scorecard

England suffered a chastening seven-wicket defeat by a resurgent India in the second Twenty20 in Ahmedabad.

After overpowering the hosts in the series opener, England put in a timid performance on a slow pitch.

Asked to bat first, they were gradually stifled after Jason Roy was dismissed for 46, their 164-6 nothing better than par.

It was put into context by a swashbuckling 32-ball 56 on debut by Ishan Kishan, who survived giving a simple chance to Ben Stokes at long-on on 40 - a mistake that typified England's sloppy display.

Kishan added 94 with India captain Virat Kohli, whose unbeaten 73 off 49 balls also included an escape when he gave a tough chance down the leg side to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler on 10.

The composed Kohli pulled a six to take India to their target with 13 balls to spare, levelling the series before Tuesday's third match at the same venue.

India fightback adds intrigue

A five-match series between the two best sides in the world seven months out from a T20 World Cup in India is increasing in intrigue, not least because of the reversal of roles from England's opening eight-wicket win.

Facing the challenges India failed to meet in the first game - batting first, the tricky surface, bowling second with a ball made damp by the dew - England put in a performance as poor as their Friday showing was excellent.

The tourists were hampered by the absence of Mark Wood, who was ruled out with a bruised heel, and the pace bowlers that were so dangerous two nights ago were largely ineffective.

India were not faultless - some better fielding would have made their pursuit even easier - but the bowling at the end of England's innings was outstanding before Kishan ignited the pursuit.

Rejuvenated, the hosts - in particular master run-chaser Kohli - delighted a raucous crowd of more than 66,000 inside the world's largest cricket stadium.

Sub-par England well beaten

Although England lost Buttler for a golden duck in the first over, a second-wicket partnership of 63 between Roy and Dawid Malan gave them a solid platform.

Roy's swishing and swiping gave clues to the difficult batting conditions and, after he miscued off-spinner Washington Sundar to be caught at deep square leg, England stalled.

Only two boundaries and 35 runs came from the final five overs. Pace bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur and Hardik Pandya bowled almost exclusively slower balls, with Pandya's return of 0-33 particularly important because the all-rounder was required to deliver a full complement of four overs given the altered balance of the side.

Kishan - making his debut alongside fellow batsman Suryakumar Yadav in place of opener Shikhar Dhawan and spinner Axar Patel respectively - instantly impressed, making light of KL Rahul falling to Sam Curran in the first over of the chase.

Left-hander Kishan targeted the leg side, punishing Chris Jordan, Tom Curran and Stokes, who were all expensive.

His assault allowed Kohli to play the anchor and, although Kishan was lbw reverse-sweeping Adil Rashid, Rishabh Pant picked up the mantle with a thrilling 26 from only 13 balls.

Kohli survived a marginal stumping appeal off Rashid on 54 in scenes reminiscent of England's frustration with the third umpire from the Test series, but, by then, India were well on course for victory.

Virat Kohli
By hitting a six to win the match, Kohli became the first batsman to reach 3,000 T20 international runs

'We ticked all the boxes' - what they said

England captain Eoin Morgan: "Today was a different challenge to the first game. We want to learn as much as possible from tonight. I'm glad we played on this kind of wicket but I'm disappointed with the way we played.

"At the halfway stage we were probably in or around par. Full credit to India with the way they bowled. With the batting they put us on the back foot straight away.

"Woody feels better today so hopefully he'll be OK for the third game."

India captain Viart Kohli: "We ticked all the boxes that we wanted to, especially with the ball. I'm very, very happy with our bowing effort, and with the bat it was a convincing finish.

"England is a quality side - you need to play at your best to beat them. You have to be precise, be professional and finish the job, and that's what we did tonight.

"Ishan changed the game completely. He totally took the game away from the opposition - a quality innings on debut. He is a fearless character. He should continue to back his instincts. He knew he was hitting the ball well, but he was calculated - he wasn't reckless."

Man of the match Ishan Kishan: "I got a good start and I just wanted to finish the game. I was looking all over the ground and I was feeling so happy that finally, I am here and it is time to show my game now. I wanted to prove myself."

Comments

Join the conversation

337 comments

  • Comment posted by HarryMorris229, today at 17:26

    Tom Curran just not good enough at this level, always gets battered.

    • Reply posted by HansBeimler, today at 17:33

      HansBeimler replied:
      I agree.

      Are the Currans related to someone in charge?

  • Comment posted by CP88, today at 17:16

    India bowled very well at the death and most of England’s bowlers were woeful, I had real doubts when I heard Wood was out and replaced with Tom Curran.

    The result was always going one way and India deserved to win. That said, KOHLI WAS OUT! No doubts that a neutral umpire would have given it. Very poor from the home umpires again.

    • Reply posted by Picko, today at 17:19

      Picko replied:
      It’s called cheating!

  • Comment posted by ColonelB, today at 17:24

    20 / 20 cricket is a lottery. Test cricket really sorts out the men from the boys. Mind you, India won that series too!

    • Reply posted by Grb, today at 17:45

      Grb replied:
      I agree, T20 just needs one good innings

  • Comment posted by Marcus Ginantonicus, today at 17:29

    The Indian pipeline is awesome. Kishan, like Pant, is a U-19 star. Dravid must be doing a terrific job there!

    The Kohli stumping is not really an issue. We would have lost anyway.

    • Reply posted by tjs, today at 17:36

      tjs replied:
      If you don't sort bad/bias decisions by your home Umpire when you win when will you?

  • Comment posted by 7p on Sad Ken, today at 17:17

    Well, I don't think there's too much to read into that. England struggled to adjust to the ball slowing up in the pitch. India saw this and played their shots later while we didn't bowl that well. A light batting finish plus a couple of dropped catches brought morale down and Kishan and kohli capitalised to seal a comfortable win for India. Well played india- Bring on game 3.

    • Reply posted by Terry Mardi, today at 17:38

      Terry Mardi replied:
      Stokes dropped catch 😂

  • Comment posted by mushtaq elahi, today at 17:19

    Credit to India who bowled very well but England made it easy for them today. I've said for a while now that T Curran is not an international level bowler. Expensive more often than not.

    Put this performance to bed and on with the next one, England.

    • Reply posted by Dougal, today at 17:23

      Dougal replied:
      Actually statistically he is the best death bowler we have.

  • Comment posted by SimonofSurrey, today at 17:38

    Got to admire the BBC’s patriotism: England well beaten on the day so the Beeb put the ‘scorecard’ link to the details of the first T20 just to cheer us English up.

    Good to know my Licence Fee goes on such journalistic professionalism ...

  • Comment posted by Cricket Fan, today at 17:28

    Looks like there is no COVID in India!

    • Reply posted by Ken, today at 17:32

      Ken replied:
      :)

  • Comment posted by William, today at 17:36

    Poor from England today? They were 90 for 3 after 10 overs. They should be getting 180/90 with their batting lineup? Easy chase for India!

  • Comment posted by Matt Walker, today at 17:28

    Whether you agree or not, Kohli is a master in chasing in limited overs cricket.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:46

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      I think India are better at chasing a total than defending one

  • Comment posted by Cricket Fan, today at 17:26

    Ishan Kishan, what a talent. Will be interesting to see if he can keep up the same momentum in the future.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:48

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Any reason why he never played in the first game when he is so talented

  • Comment posted by B-L Z Bob, today at 17:17

    Fair play to India, it was a clinical win.
    Despite losing Buttler early, I think England started well.
    But couldn’t capitalize at the back end & left like 20-25 runs out there.
    It was a 190 pitch.

    • Reply posted by duncan brownley, today at 17:29

      duncan brownley replied:
      Told you so 😊.

      Yes extra runs nice and Bowlers turn today for a bashing.

      Similar to first game so an enticing series it be ...

  • Comment posted by MaksiNorway, today at 17:29

    I remember when Jonny Bairstow batted at 7 and had the gloves in Test match cricket and made six centuries.

    I also remember when Jonny Bairstow was the most destructive T20 opening batsman in the world, both with David Warner at club level and Jason Roy at International level.

    Do you remember those days too?

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:51

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Well he was once good and now he is not. It happens to a lot of sportsmen

  • Comment posted by Red Shell, today at 17:27

    Kohli is a class above. A pleasure to watch him do his thing.

    • Reply posted by Tyke, today at 18:20

      Tyke replied:
      Pathetic comment...he was out!

  • Comment posted by Dougal, today at 17:25

    Wood is injured yet again, and he hasn't even played any cricket. No chance of being in the Ashes.

    • Reply posted by B-L Z Bob, today at 17:47

      B-L Z Bob replied:
      Don't say that, Dougal ... (even though you're absolutely right).
      I really want Wood & Archer playing the 1st Ashes Test, together.

  • Comment posted by Prestidigitation, today at 17:27

    Well played India - comprehensive win.

    Note to BBC Sport - your so called commentary feed is rank poor. Shemilt and Lofthouse - focus on Cricket, and not confectionery!

    I had TalkSport 2 on in tandem, just to hear events in real time. Much better service.

    • Reply posted by McMurphy, today at 17:29

      McMurphy replied:
      Agree. Whenever I go on the feed it's some nonsense like if you were a superhero would you be.

  • Comment posted by GGS, today at 17:26

    It's like a boxing match. 1 punch after another between these two teams. England are probably like Ivan Drago the juggernaut, India looking more like rocky Balboa, coming back after taking a mauling. Great contest. Shaping up to be tasty year with so many Eng-Ind matches this year.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:54

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Does that mean the next Rocky film will involve India being the favourite as Balboa trains up and upcoming opponent to beat them

  • Comment posted by MRBUTTONS, today at 17:18

    we were definitely 30 runs or so short. we have one of the best and explosive batting lineup in the world and we scored 35 runs in the last 5 overs!! that is not acceptable. quite happy with the way Roy got better and his confidence. Losing wood was definitely a huge blow since the Indians struggled against his pace last time. credit to india as well. Kohli is a master chaser. on to game 3!

  • Comment posted by Veekay, today at 17:35

    Aweful fielding from both sides.

    • Reply posted by don, today at 17:54

      don replied:
      To be fair, it was better than your spelling!

  • Comment posted by hc, today at 17:32

    England poor today. Too many players did not turn up (Buttler, Stokes, Curran, Jordan). 20 runs short and then bowled the wrong length (too short) after first over. Do not understand why England continue with Jordan, more often than not hands the initiative back to the opposition. Still not convinced by Tom Curran at this level either.

    • Reply posted by William, today at 18:10

      William replied:
      Bring back Hales and play billings and Root.

