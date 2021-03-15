Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Crowds in excess of 66,000 have been present for each of the first two T20s

England's remaining three Twenty20 internationals against India in Ahmedabad will be played behind closed doors because of rising coronavirus cases in the state of Gujarat.

Crowds over 66,000 and 67,000 attended the first two games, on Friday and Sunday respectively.

Players did not come into contact with spectators and the ball was sanitised every time it was hit into the stands.

The third match of the series, which is level at 1-1, will be on Tuesday.

The game will be England captain Eoin Morgan's 100th T20 international.

A statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), said: "The decision was arrived at following detailed discussions with the state and local health authorities. "The BCCI will continue to comply with all the regulations put in place to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus and will always put the health and safety of its fans and stakeholders at the top."

Earlier on Monday, England opener Jason Roy spoke of the benefit he felt from playing in front of a crowd after the home summer of 2020 was held behind closed doors.

Roy struggled for runs last year, but enjoyed a successful Big Bash League, with crowds permitted inside grounds in Australia.

He then made scores of 49 and 46 in the first two matches of the India-England series, played in the world's largest cricket stadium, with a capacity of 110,000.

"I hadn't played enough cricket, so I needed to play in the Big Bash, even though it was a long tournament," said Roy.

"The moment I got there, the first game I had 20-odd people watching me in the nets and I had this adrenaline rush, a sense of belonging again. It was the most incredible feeling.

"I never fell out of love with the game, but playing in front of a crowd again made me realise they mean a huge amount to us as sportsmen."