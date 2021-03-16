India v England: Jos Buttler ensures Virat Kohli knock is in vain

By Stephan ShemiltBBC Sport

Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler made his highest score in a T20 international
Third Twenty20, Ahmedabad
India 156-6 (20 overs): Kohli 77* (46); Wood 3-31
England 158-2 (18.2 overs): Buttler 83* (52), Bairstow 40* (28)
England won by eight wickets
Jos Buttler's brutal hitting trumped the genius of Virat Kohli in England's eight-wicket defeat of India in the third Twenty20 in Ahmedabad.

Buttler muscled an unbeaten 83 from 52 balls to help England to their target of 157 with 10 balls to spare.

That was still closer than the contest could have been when India found themselves 24-3 after six overs and 87-5 from 15.

They were kept in it by captain Kohli, whose thrilling 77 not out from 46 balls illuminated a stadium left empty by the decision to play the last three matches of the series behind closed doors.

On the day captain Eoin Morgan became the first man to reach 100 T20 caps for England, his side moved 2-1 up with two matches to play and can seal the series on Thursday.

Brilliant Buttler propels England

Just as in the first two matches, when victories were traded, the side that won the toss won this game.

England's fast bowlers also repeated their superb display from the series opener, hitting the India batsmen with a barrage of short bowling on a two-paced surface.

The fit-again Mark Wood was particularly impressive, his figures of 3-31 only damaged when he took the brunt of Kohli's late assault.

With Kohli reversing the momentum and lifting India to a competitive total, England could have been pressured in the chase, but any notion of difficulty was quickly removed by Buttler.

Targeting the leg side, he got into his stride by hitting two huge sixes over long-on in the same Yuzvendra Chahal over.

England scored at almost 10 an over in the powerplay, a rapid start that meant the remainder of the chase was calm and controlled.

Buttler added 68 with Dawid Malan and an unbroken 77 with Jonny Bairstow on the way to making his highest score in a T20 international.

Buttler should have been taken at point by Kohli on 76 when he reverse-swept Chahal, while Chahal made a meal of a chance to catch Bairstow, who ended 40 not out.

On his landmark day, Morgan was not even required to bat.

Kohli magic in vain

Had it not been for Kohli, India could have been blown away.

KL Rahul was bowled by Wood for his second successive duck, the returning Rohit Sharma miscued the same bowler to short fine leg and Ishan Kishan was discomforted before top-edging Chris Jordan.

But Kohli instantly looked a class apart, first assessing the conditions, then exploding into an exhilarating blur of drives and pulls.

He had 28 from his first 29 balls, then took 49 runs off his next 17, a spell that included five fours and four sixes.

He danced around the crease, toying with the attack in a knock that deserved to be appreciated by an adoring crowd inside the world's largest cricket stadium.

In all, India took 69 from the final five overs. Buttler showed it was not nearly enough.

'We're very lucky to have him' - what they said

England captain Eoin Morgan: "Jos is a world-class player. We're very lucky to have him. He competes with the best in the world when it comes to opening the batting. He's been in incredible form and he's a great leader in our group. He's a huge influence."

Man of the match Jos Buttler: "I like being not out in the end and getting the side over the line. Some people don't expect me to attack the spinners so I thought I would take it on."

India captain Virat Kohli: "The England bowlers were brilliant with the new ball - they hardly gave us anything. I don't think our body language was good enough in the second half in the field. You need more energy."

England T20 bowler Tymal Mills on BBC Sport: "An excellent win for England. They set the tone brilliantly with the powerplay bowling at the start. Wood in particular was excellent.

"Then it was a really impressive, measured chase with Jos Buttler knowing when to go up and down the gears."

  • Comment posted by Simple Simon Met A Pieman, today at 17:23

    Kohli's innings was special but England's composure with the run chase was even better. Well played Buttler and thanks Kohli for giving us all some laughs with that dropped catch! 👍😅

  • Comment posted by foreverblue, today at 17:23

    The look on Kohli's face when he dropped that dolly was fantastic !

    • Reply posted by Dr Maggie, today at 17:26

      Dr Maggie replied:
      The look on England's faces was amazing when Kohli was tonking them for fours and sixes.

      Where are the ducks that were going quack quack quack after two uncharacteristic duck by Kohli. They should know form is temporary, class is permanent.

  • Comment posted by gcostanza, today at 17:18

    Don't go on about the toss. Ignores wonderful bowling by Wood and Archer, just simply better than India today.

    Well played England.

  • Comment posted by 7p on Sad Ken, today at 17:13

    Whoever you are, at any level of the game, there's some schadenfreude to be had watching a shouty critical captain in charge dropping the other team's best batsman on 70 odd.

    • Reply posted by 7p on Sad Ken, today at 17:19

      7p on Sad Ken replied:
      I like Kohli but I'm not sure about missing the first over. I don't think he was injured as they said he was standing next to the dugout. At school level a captain would have got a rollocking for being disrespectful to the other team and your own team, and I think I probably agree with that.

  • Comment posted by sd7272, today at 17:24

    These matches need to be played in the day so that the toss is not such a factor and we can do some work here in the afternoon...

  • Comment posted by philip69, today at 17:20

    The Prince got runs for India,The king got runs for england💪💪

    • Reply posted by Half Hearted Waffle , today at 17:27

      Half Hearted Waffle replied:
      The King didn't but his Buttler did!

  • Comment posted by Go-Kart Mozart, today at 17:15

    It's "On The Buses" Day in India as a billion people say:

    I hate you, Buttler.

  • Comment posted by Spartacus, today at 17:32

    It is ridiculous that the T20 world cup is going to be held in India in monsoon season. Even if the tournament is not decided by cancelled matches, the toss is just too much of a factor with evening games and the impact of dew in the second innings. Would be better to play during the day, but of course no chance of that with TV scheduling!

  • Comment posted by Drax, today at 17:17

    Excellent game, well played England. I wish Buttler had played in all the tests, England really missed him..

  • Comment posted by Cricket Fan, today at 17:20

    Well done England, better side won the game today. It was a great innings from Virat Kholi too.

  • Comment posted by Chaz, today at 17:19

    Normal service resumed for the number one t20 team

  • Comment posted by Duggers, today at 17:20

    All this stuff with them preparing black soil wickets or red soil wickets is pretty desperate, it's only a poxy T20 for crying out loud, just prepare a decent track and let them get on with it, I don't know how they get away with it.

    • Reply posted by theRipper, today at 17:45

      theRipper replied:
      What are you on about? You still not satisfied with the pitch.

  • Comment posted by Go-Kart Mozart, today at 17:17

    We also had our Kohli Moment, when he couldn't be bothered to come out and field for the 1st over, and was allowed a sub(!)

    (Can just see Dickie Bird sending the 12th man packing.)

  • Comment posted by Half Hearted Waffle , today at 17:19

    Par score for T20 has to be at least 180/190 to make a defense possible.

    2-1 on to the next.

  • Comment posted by me who knows you know, today at 17:16

    Great Tuesday afternoons entertainment.
    Brilliant from Buttler well supported by Jonny.
    Loved seeing Kohli drop a ‘dolly’
    Well done England.

  • Comment posted by chris, today at 17:32

    Win the toss, win the game. If the WC final's played with those conditions it'll be a pointless affair. These games aren't even close. England barely needed to get out of third gear to chase that down.

    • Reply posted by theRipper, today at 17:37

      theRipper replied:
      Just like India finished the match in 18th over last time.

  • Comment posted by Dr Maggie, today at 17:18

    Nice clean job by Buttler. Magnificent innings, despite the missed chances!

    This result leaves India to search for answers against fast deliveries close to the body, and to tighten up their level in the field. They can't win if they drop catches like those.

  • Comment posted by lm2766, today at 17:15

    I thought India were meant to be gods gift to this game?

    • Reply posted by theRipper, today at 17:47

      theRipper replied:
      Did you forget the 3-1 result in the real format which was not played on flat tracks and required real skills. And this series is not over yet. Just pray you win next two tosses.

  • Comment posted by Googly, today at 17:14

    That's more like it.
    The umpires couldn't determine the result of that one.

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 17:30

    This was another thrashing - favourite BBC terminology-by the team batting second. The obvious answer is to play earlier in the day to negate the dew effect and thereby get a proper contest. Unfortunately, TV schedules dictate, so we're stuck with de ja vu cricket.

