Naveed last played for UAE in a Twenty20 match against the Netherlands in August 2019

Former United Arab Emirates captain Mohammad Naveed and batsman Shaiman Anwar have been given eight-year bans for attempted match-fixing.

In January, Naveed, 33, and Anwar, 42, were suspended for breaching the International Cricket Council's anti-corruption code.

They were accused of trying to fix matches during the Twenty20 World Cup qualifier event in 2019 and failing to report corrupt approaches.

The bans are backdated to October 2019.

Naveed - who played in 39 one-day internationals and 31 Twenty20s - was also found guilty for similar breaches in the Emirates Cricket Board Code for the domestic T10 League.

"Both had long international careers and were well versed in the threat from match fixers," Alex Marshall, general manager of the ICC's Integrity Unit, said in a statement.

"That they both chose to engage with this corrupt activity was a cynical betrayal of their positions, their teammates, and all supporters of UAE cricket.

"I am pleased that the independent tribunal has imposed significant bans from all forms of cricket and this should serve as a warning to any cricketer who considers taking the wrong path."