India v England: Hosts win fourth T20 by eight runs to set up series decider

By Jack SkeltonBBC Sport

Dawid Malan
Fourth Twenty20, Ahmedabad
India 185-8: Suryakumar 57 (31), Iyer 37 (18); Archer 4-33
England 177-8: Stokes 46 (23), Roy 40 (27); Thakur 3-42, Pandya 2-16
India won by eight runs
Scorecard

India set up a series decider with an eight-run win over England in an absorbing fourth Twenty20 in Ahmedabad.

Suryakumar Yadav hit a sparkling 57 off 31 balls in his first international innings as the hosts posted 185-8 on the best batting surface of the series.

England were in contention at 140-3 off 16 overs, but lost Ben Stokes for 46 and Eoin Morgan in consecutive balls.

Jofra Archer got the tourists close but India held their nerve as England finished on 177-8.

The first victory by the side batting first in this series sees it tied at 2-2.

The final T20 in Ahmedabad is on Saturday at 13:30 GMT.

Suryakumar shines

With both openers falling cheaply and Adil Rashid having Virat Kohli stumped off a googly for only one, it seemed India might again fail to set an imposing total.

But the depths of their batting reserves proved vital as Suryakumar, who made his India debut in the second T20, shone in place of that game's star, the injured Ishan Kishan.

Suryakumar hit his first delivery for six - an outrageous pull off Archer - setting the tone for an enthralling knock in which he reached 50 off 28 balls.

After sumptuously sweeping Sam Curran for six, he was dismissed in controversial fashion playing the same shot next up.

Dawid Malan took a low catch that was given a soft signal of out by the on-field umpires - a decision the third umpire had to stick by after multiple replays proved inconclusive as to whether Malan's fingers were under the ball.

Rishabh Pant, who made 30 off 23 balls, and Shreyas Iyer, with 37 off 18, continued the momentum, before England checked it slightly late on, Stokes taking a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Hardik Pandya and Archer striking twice in a superb last over to finish with 4-33.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by Dr Maggie, today at 18:10

    England fans' ready-reckoner for finding an excuse for a loss.

    (1) Pitch was bad
    (2) Umpires robbed us
    (3) Weather played foul
    (4) Losing toss was desicive
    (5) Can't adjust to the food
    (7) Lights were not good
    (8) TBD
    (9) TBD
    (10) TBD
    (11) TBD

  • Comment posted by Offside, today at 18:09

    Where was Surya Kumar hiding all this time ?. Can't believe he wasn't even in the Indian squad till now !

  • Comment posted by me who knows you know, today at 18:08

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by HimClicksPhoto, today at 18:08

    Suryakumar is one to watch for. He will play all 3 formats. Mark my words!!

    • Reply posted by Billyhasagoat, today at 18:10

      Billyhasagoat replied:
      Bit late to the party. He’s not some hidden secret only you know about.

  • Comment posted by Bic bluffest wicket, today at 18:07

    Can't blame the umpiring for this loss - all the doubtful decisions went England's way.

  • Comment posted by Roy Simmons, today at 18:06

    That puts to bed the purists theory of win the toss and the game. We, England did not have five reliable bowlers. Three on the night . India won that fair and square.

  • Comment posted by Haxbytyke, today at 18:06

    Why did it take England 2 hours to bowl the 20 overs? When 20/20 started teams had 75 minutes to bowl their allocation, with penalty runs added for any incomplete overs.
    Also, why is Sam Curran playing?

  • Comment posted by theRipper, today at 18:05

    Someone said after England won the last game that form is temporary but class is permanent. So true.

    • Reply posted by sonic08, today at 18:07

      sonic08 replied:
      Yep think it was more than one person 🤫

  • Comment posted by petevirgin, today at 18:05

    What's happened to player honestly in the game. Malan must have known he picked that ball off the grass. He would be more respected by coming clean.

  • Comment posted by CriticalPoint, today at 18:05

    Good game of cricket.

    Suryakumar Yadav looked every bit as good in his debut innings as we thought he would on evidence of his exploits in the IPL. Another promising talent.

    Chasing 180+ is difficult in a T20, and I think it’s possibly because England’s middle order didn’t have enough match time in previous games that they were found wanting when they were given the job of taking it home.

  • Comment posted by carer, today at 18:03

    Good to see England scoring more runs in T20 than in test cricket.

  • Comment posted by Navjot Sidhu, today at 18:03

    What are the salty bitter sour English gonna use today as their excuse for getting beat. The light was too dark, too light, pitch was too fast, too slow, too bouncy, too flat, the ball was too this or too that, the umpires were too this or too that. Whatever English we won ! Onto the decider 👍🏾

    • Reply posted by sonic08, today at 18:05

      sonic08 replied:
      😂

  • Comment posted by theRipper, today at 18:03

    Make no mistake, India won because Kohli was missing in the last few overs and Rohit was captaining the side. Rohit keeps a cool head and that is why he is such a successful captain winning 5 IPLs while Kohli is a dud. Kohli should take this as a sign and step down if India wants to give themselves a chance to win the world cup.

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 18:02

    I blame the poor substandard pitch, winning the toss yet again :((, having to bat second when there was a lot of dew around & the poor umpiring by the T.V. umpire! Oops, just realized two decisions by the third or T.V. umpire went in our favour! Okay, will think of a better excuse & will revert back here soon!

    • Reply posted by sonic08, today at 18:05

      sonic08 replied:
      There will always be something Nick... that’s the way some of them roll

  • Comment posted by B-L Z Bob, today at 18:02

    Very close, but neither one of England's two finishers could finish it off today.
    Also, someone finally managed to defend a score.
    Game 5 should be a cracker.

    • Reply posted by sonic08, today at 18:07

      sonic08 replied:
      Yep agree!

  • Comment posted by foreverblue, today at 18:02

    Cheating umpiring once again, clear wide down the leg side when Morgan was batting not given, and over head height when Curran was batting also ignored.
    Third umpire also an absolute joke !!!

    • Reply posted by sonic08, today at 18:04

      sonic08 replied:
      LOL!

  • Comment posted by Dr Maggie, today at 18:02

    Poor England can't find a way to win despite winning toss and batting last with dew advantages and egoistic, bad-tempered Kohli at the helm. Why did England lose today?

    (1) Bad pitch
    (2) Bad umpiring
    (3) Bad weather
    (4) Bad food
    (5) Bad crowd
    (6) Chahal's poor fielding
    (7) Thakur's poor fielding
    (8) Kohli's bad behaviour
    (9) Sloppy England (as usual)
    (10) ICC not sanctioning pitch

    Let's vote!

    • Reply posted by B-L Z Bob, today at 18:04

      B-L Z Bob replied:
      Doc, I think you forgot # 11

  • Comment posted by sonic08, today at 18:02

    There was a few comments here
    From diggers
    Devil in the detail
    Dutchjimbo
    So to name 1%
    That said a lot of things on here

    Maski I think? Said “India have won a game now let the walloping begin”

    😊

    What happened bro?
    India was against
    England
    The toss
    And the dew

    And if I do believe not a walloping in sight

  • Comment posted by RKP80, today at 18:01

    A thoroughly professional job from India.

    Loss the toss, posted a decent score then
    had to bowl second and contend with the dew. India had a plan and kept to it, the bowlers were magnificent!

    Great performances from Yadav, Chahar and Thakur.

    Lose the toss... win the game🇮🇳

    The win is important but more so is the experience of bowling second and winning!

    Game on... can’t wait for Saturday!

  • Comment posted by duncan brownley, today at 18:01

    Ooh close game then and thrilling finish too.

    Must have been some game to watch as well.

    • Reply posted by B-L Z Bob, today at 18:03

      B-L Z Bob replied:
      You said it, Duncan.

