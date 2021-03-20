Archer took 0-43 from four overs in the fifth T20 against India on Saturday

Jofra Archer's elbow injury has "got worse" and "needs attention", says England captain Eoin Morgan, placing the bowler's participation in next month's Indian Premier League in doubt.

The right elbow issue ruled Archer out of two of England's recent Tests in India, but he played a full part in the subsequent Twenty20 series.

England and India play a three-match one-day international series next week, before the IPL begins on 9 April, with Archer due to play for Rajasthan Royals.

"He clearly has a progressive injury which has become worse and does need attention," said Morgan, speaking after his side lost the fifth T20 to India in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

"We are going to wait until tonight and tomorrow to see how Jofra has pulled up.

"It will be over to our medical team to make a decision and hopefully the decision Jofra comes to will be the best for us in the long term."

Archer's elbow has been a longstanding issue in his short international career. He missed three Tests of England's tour of South Africa in early 2020 and the T20 series that followed with the issue.

Last month he played in the first and third Tests against India, but was ruled out of the second and fourth.

Archer is expected to play a key role across all formats for England in 2021 - a year which includes five home Tests against India, a T20 World Cup and the Ashes in Australia.

Analysis

England bowler and Archer's Sussex team-mate Tymal Mills, speaking to the Test Match Special podcast:

Jofra was going to miss last year's [postponed] IPL because of his elbow so he's clearly not averse to that.

From a players' point of view you want to play all the time but when it gets to the point where you're not at 100%, and you know you have a niggle that has the potential to get worse, if you get the opportunity to get an injury right, you have to take it.