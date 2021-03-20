India v England: Virat Kohli and Bhuvneshwar Kumar seal series in Ahmedabad

By Stephan ShemiltBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments59

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli promoted himself to open the batting and delivered with 80 from 52 balls
Fifth Twenty20, Ahmedabad
India 224-2 (20 overs): Kohli 80* (52), Rohit 64 (34)
England 188-8 (20 overs): Malan 68 (46); Bhuvneshwar 2-15
India won by 36 runs
Scorecard

England lost their Twenty20 series decider to an India side that followed a batting masterclass with some wonderful bowling in Ahmedabad.

Virat Kohli anchored India with 80 not out from 52 balls, allowing Rohit Sharma (64 from 34), Hardik Pandya (39 not out from 17) and Suryakumar Yadav (32 from 17) to blaze around him.

The hosts' 224-2 was their highest T20 score against England and set the tourists the challenge of their second-highest successful chase in the shortest format.

They were on course at 127-1 after 12 overs, only for Bhuvneshwar Kumar to bowl a brilliant 13th, conceding three runs and crucially having Jos Buttler caught at long-off for 52.

Dawid Malan remained, but when he was bowled by the impressive Shardul Thakur for 68, 83 from the final five overs was a huge ask.

England ended on 188-8, losing by 36 runs, with India taking the series 3-2.

A three-match one-day international series in Pune begins on Tuesday.

England fall short

England wanted this series to test them before the World Cup, with the decider delivering the stiffest of challenges.

After the India assault, Jason Roy was bowled swiping at Bhuvneshwar from the second ball of the innings, only for Malan to arrive with a fluency that was missing in the previous four games.

Buttler was typically powerful, and with Malan driving and deflecting, their partnership of 130 had England in the hunt.

However, on a run-filled pitch, it was the performance of Bhuvneshwar that proved the difference. With no great pace, he held his nerve with accuracy and trickery to return incredible figures of 2-15 from his four overs.

Thakur supported with his own changes of pace. Around the time of Buttler's wicket, England went 22 deliveries without finding the boundary.

Jonny Bairstow, Malan and Eoin Morgan fell for two runs in the space of seven deliveries, all to slower balls, and England ground to a halt.

India blaze away

Kohli's decision to open alongside Rohit united India's best two players, with devastating and thrilling results.

The languid Rohit played beautifully, driving and pulling with awesome power. A wild hack to inside-edge a Stokes slower ball on to the stumps was the first mistake he made.

The first-wicket stand of 94 came in only nine overs, but there was no respite for England, with Suryakumar hitting two glorious lofted drives for sixes off Adil Rashid from the second and third balls he faced.

Kohli was the anchor, taking only 25 from his first 23 balls, then 55 from the next 29. He was joined for the final assault by Hardik, who muscled boundaries off the back foot.

England were almost powerless in the face of such destruction on a superb surface, but at times the bowling lacked variety.

Still, Chris Jordan's outrageous moment of brilliance to remove Suryakumar will live long in the memory. Sprinting round the long-on boundary, he was in perfect control when he held Suryakumar at waist height in his right hand, the catch completed when Jordan under-armed to Roy, who could only laugh in disbelief.

Dawid Malan
England's Dawid Malan became the fastest batsman to 1,000 T20 international runs, from 24 innings

What about the World Cup?

England have been keen to emphasise the importance of this series, with the World Cup in India now only seven months away.

Morgan even said it might be the last time he gets his first-choice side together before the squad for that tournament is named.

England have learnt that the express pace of Wood is a huge asset in the powerplay, while Malan gave a reminder of why he is rated as the world's number one batsman after a run of low scores.

The tourists only won games when batting second and there are questions over the quality of their back-up bowling. Jordan and Sam Curran struggled to make an impact, while Moeen Ali never made it on to the pitch.

There is also a suspicion they are not finding the best way to utilise Ben Stokes in the shortest format.

However, England's power-packed batting means they will always carry a threat. India will probably start the World Cup as favourites, but England are still to be feared.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

71 comments

  • Comment posted by sarc a stic, today at 17:48

    Win the toss and win the match by batting second !!

    Well, not really, unless you are Kohli

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:48

    Do you think it is time for Joe Root to come back into the side as all the test nations play their best batsman in this format

  • Comment posted by rugby is my game, today at 17:48

    Well done India but it's the World Cup that matters.

    Our bowling was expensive and our batting went from pulling this off & having a successful run chase to throwing away our wickets away.

    As good as India were we contributed heavily to this loss.

    Anyway it's the World Cup that matters but well done India. 🏉🏏

  • Comment posted by Simon Copp, today at 17:48

    The question has to be asked: Would some of our players have fared better if they hadn't wasted their time playing in the test series?

  • Comment posted by Johnn S, today at 17:47

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by A C Moran, today at 17:47

    I see that extras had another good knock for England, surely he must be moved up the order from number twelve to four perhaps.

  • Comment posted by anu22, today at 17:47

    Although India won, at one stage around 12th over I'd put my money on England as Indian bowling looked pathetic and unable to defend. Hope they get specialists like Bumrah, Ashwin (he's that good in T20 too). Washington, Thakur will be unable to stop rampaging sides on good wickets on most days.

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 17:47

    Considering this was largely India's second-string bowling attack with Bumrah, Jadeja, Shami etc out of the team plus they lost the toss in 4 out the 5 matches in the series & so had to bowl in difficult dew-covered conditions, this was impressive by India in beating the No 1 rated T20i country in the world as well as a full-strength England side.

  • Comment posted by james, today at 17:47

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by gcostanza, today at 17:47

    England clearly punishing Moeen for wanting to come back to play these games instead of changing to their will and staying for tests. Shame politics got in the way, wasted chance to win an important series.

  • Comment posted by RedBlackBakingDevil, today at 17:47

    Fantastic batting from India. Didn't understand bowling Wood out after his first two and Jordan didn't learn either. Curran must wonder why he wasn't bowled more. Hales' chance must come

  • Comment posted by L C Lowe, today at 17:46

    Crazy decision to put India into Bat first but England's bowling was utter tripe.
    Well played India but they got a huge helping hand from England.

  • Comment posted by Tuds, today at 17:46

    Shocking bowling from Jordan AGAIN, some of it quite idiotic. Small changes can make a big difference and this bowling lineup needs adjusting, otherwise, NZ, Australia and SA will take us out quite easily. The biggest worry is that ALL our bowlers seemed clueless as to how to change their line/length when Kohli started teeing off instead of cosely watching how he plays and then adjusting.

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 17:46

    Well played India for posting decent totals despite losing the Toss. Deserved to win the T20I series. Also well played England for pushing India to the limit. Both teams brought out the best in each other.

  • Comment posted by duncan brownley, today at 17:46

    Good win for India and super series too.

    Enjoy folks.

  • Comment posted by Navjot Sidhu, today at 17:45

    We was just toying and playing with the English to keep the series live and we deliberately let the English win 2 games and the plan was to win the decider utterly convincingly which we did. Job done. Mission accomplished. We were never going to get beat in the deciding match. Jog on English. Excuses Excuses Excuses 😂😂😂

    • Reply posted by BSG, today at 17:47

      BSG replied:
      Poor comment - only saying that after the match results. (Indian fan by the way).

  • Comment posted by CriticalPoint, today at 17:44

    Great stuff from India in fairness.

    Bhuvi Kumar’s excellent bowling was the decisive factor. His effort of 2/15 from 4 effectively made it 210 off 16 overs with only 8 wickets in hand for England. Very tough and lots of pressure on.

    I just wish that bowling efforts like that were recognised by the often inept MoM deciders.

    England are still awesome in this format but India were too good today.

  • Comment posted by Nickw1975, today at 17:44

    All credit to India, they put the game beyond us. Tough games to come too, some how we need to raise our game again.

  • Comment posted by reynolds, today at 17:44

    Must move Stokes to number 3

  • Comment posted by BSG, today at 17:44

    Indian fan here. Final score doesn't reflect how close it was for the 10 overs for England's innings. Bhuvi's four overs were the difference in the end. Can't wait until Bhumra is back too.

    Finally a pitch worthy of a match between two good sides.

Top Stories

Cricket on the BBC

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport