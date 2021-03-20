Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jofra Archer (right) missed two of England's recent Tests in India, but played a full part in the five-match Twenty20 series.

Jofra Archer will miss England's one-day series against India and the start of next month's Indian Premier League because of his ongoing elbow problem.

The fast bowler will return home for further investigation of the issue, which the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) says "deteriorated" during the five-match T20 series.

Lancashire spinner Matt Parkinson is in the squad having been a T20 reserve.

The two sides meet in the first of a three-match series in Pune on Tuesday.

Archer, 25, is due to play for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, which runs from 9 April to 30 May.

"Jofra's elbow issue has deteriorated over the course of the Twenty20 International series and made it increasingly challenging for him to maintain performance levels," the ECB said in a statement.

"The ECB medical team will assess the player and, together with Jofra, develop a treatment plan and a return-to-play schedule in due course. As a consequence, Jofra will miss the start of this year's Indian Premier League."

Batsman Dawid Malan and fast bowlers Jake Ball and Chris Jordan have been named as reserves.

Archer's ongoing elbow struggles

Archer is expected to play a key role across all formats for England in 2021 - a year which includes five home Tests against India, a T20 World Cup and the Ashes in Australia.

He has regularly struggled with an elbow injury since making his international debut in 2019, missing three Tests of England's tour of South Africa in early 2020 and the T20 series that followed.

Last month he played in the first and third Tests against India, but was ruled out of the second and fourth.

He played a full part in the subsequent T20 series, but speaking after Saturday's defeat in the fifth T20 in Ahmedabad captain Eoin Morgan said Archer's injury had "got worse" and "needs attention".

England ODI Squad: Eoin Morgan, (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood

Reserves: Jake Ball, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan

India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Prasidh Krishna, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Thangarasu Natarajan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav

India ODI Tour schedule

*All matches at Pune

23 March: 1st ODI (d/n) - 08:00 GMT

26 March: 2nd ODI (d/n) - 08:00 GMT

28 March: 3rd ODI (d/n) - 09:00 BST