BBC local radio, plus the BBC Sport website and app, will continue to cover the T20 Blast, One-Day Cup and County Championship

2021 county cricket season Dates: Thursday, 8 April to Friday, 1 October Coverage: Live ball-by-ball commentary on every match in the County Championship, T20 Blast and One-Day Cup across BBC local radio, BBC Radio Wales and the BBC Sport website and app with selected matches simulcast on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

The BBC has agreed a new four-year deal with the England and Wales Cricket Board to continue providing ball-by-ball commentary of county cricket.

Every men's first-class and List A fixture played in England and Wales will be broadcast across the BBC's network of local radio stations, the BBC Sport website and BBC Radio Wales.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra will also simulcast a number of matches.

The 2021 County Championship season gets under way from Thursday, 8 April.

Every ball of every match in the County Championship, T20 Blast and One-Day Cup will be broadcast as part of the new agreement until the end of the 2024 domestic season.

BBC local radio's team of experienced commentators will also be complemented by new and diverse talent across more than 3,100 days of action.

"The BBC's ball-by-ball radio coverage of county cricket is the soundtrack to the summer for so many people," said the ECB's chief executive Tom Harrison.

"We're delighted to have agreed a long-term deal ahead of the new domestic season.

"The informative and entertaining commentary has never been more important than during the pandemic to ensure our passionate county members and fans can listen to every ball this summer and keep us all closely connected to the county game."

BBC radio will also provide ball-by-ball commentary of every men and women's game in The Hundred this season, with coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and through the BBC Sport website and app.