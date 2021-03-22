Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Joe Root last played a first-class match for Yorkshire in April 2019

England captain Joe Root will play in Yorkshire's first two County Championship fixtures with the possibility of further appearances.

Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds, Yorkshire coach Andrew Gale said the county would be "mindful of his workload".

Yorkshire will play seven Championship matches before England's next Test match on 2 June against New Zealand.

"I wouldn't imagine he'll be playing every game but he's definitely going to play the first two," said Gale.

"We're going to take it on a week-to-week basis. We'll communicate how he's feeling, what form he's in and how much he wants to play."

Root, who is not in England's limited overs squad currently taking on India, has been in fine form in red-ball cricket this year.

The 30-year-old has struck one century and two double centuries in 2021, while also taking career-best figures of 5-8 with the ball.

He has not played in the County Championship for almost two years since making two appearances against Nottinghamshire and Hampshire in April 2019.

Yorkshire start their Championship season at home to Glamorgan on Thursday 8 April before visiting Kent a week later.

"It will be great to have Joe around, not just for his batting, but to have him around the dressing room as well," added Gale.

"He's a great bloke, he'll be a real positive influence on us."