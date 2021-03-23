Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Dan Christian helped secure the Big Bash title for the Sydney Sixers following last season's T20 Blast success with Notts

Dan Christian has signed a deal to return as captain for Notts Outlaws as they look to defend their T20 Blast title in 2021.

Christian has led the Outlaws to two T20 Blast triumphs and four Finals Day appearances in the past five seasons.

"It's a pleasure to lead a team which covers so many bases, and a squad with such a strong depth of talent," said the 37-year-old Australia all-rounder.

"We'll be giving it everything to go back-to-back by defending our title."

After helping Notts win the T20 Blast at Edgbaston last season, Christian won the Big Bash title with the Sydney Sixers in his homeland and has became the fifth man to score 5,000 runs and take 250 wickets in Twenty20 cricket.

He was named man of the match in the semi-final and final of last season's competition.

"It was special to know we were putting a few smiles on faces last season by winning the Blast in such a strange year," added Christian.

"But there's nothing quite like winning a trophy in front of your fans, as I was lucky enough to experience with the Sixers last month."

Head coach Peter Moores added: "We've established a really consistent record in T20 cricket, and Dan has been a major part of that.

"He's a true competitor, a tremendously skilful player and a leader both with his actions and his words.

"His all-round abilities would enhance any side in the world, and his big hitting and nerveless bowling were as crucial as ever last season."