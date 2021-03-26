India v England: Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes led chase of 338

By Stephan ShemiltBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jonny Bairstow
Jonny Bairstow made his 11th one-day international century - only three England players have more
Second one-day international, Pune
India 336-6 (50 overs): Rahul 108 (114), Pant 77 (40)
England 337-4 (43.3 overs): Bairstow 124 (112), Stokes 99 (52)
England won by six wickets
Scorecard

Jonny Bairstow struck a magnificent century and Ben Stokes a brutal 99 in an emphatic England chase of 337 to beat India in the second one-day international in Pune.

Stokes was simply awesome in cracking 10 sixes in his 52-ball stay, while the brilliant Bairstow made 124 from 112 deliveries.

Their second-wicket stand of 175 came at nine runs an over, completely decimating the India attack.

Even though England lost three wickets for two runs in nine balls, the chase - comfortably England's highest in India and their fifth-best of all-time - was completed with 6.3 overs to spare.

It made India's 336-6 - built on a measured 108 from KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant's thrilling 77 - look meagre.

The series, now level at 1-1, will be decided on Sunday.

England serve reminder of their power

This was a stunning reminder of the exhilarating swagger that has made England the best one-day side in the world.

Just as in the series opener, which India won by 66 runs, it was a clash of styles. Whereas India slowly built towards a late assault, England sprinted in the chase and, this time, got over the line.

Before the pyrotechnics, left-arm seamer Reece Topley returned 2-50 from his eight overs, a standout performance in an otherwise battered attack.

But the punishment England's bowlers received was nothing compared to the treatment dished out by Stokes and Bairstow, who used the excellent batting conditions to rain blow after blow into the empty stands.

Their stunning display made light of the absences of injured captain Eoin Morgan, fellow batsman Sam Billings and the rested Joe Root.

Then, when England wobbled, they were taken to victory by debutant Liam Livingstone and Dawid Malan, who had just one previous ODI cap between them.

Stokes and Bairstow lay waste to India

Bairstow had already added 110 with Jason Roy in 16.3 overs, an opening stand that was only ended when Roy was run out for 55 in a mix-up sparked by Rohit Sharma's superb swoop and throw.

Stokes himself was fortunate not to be run out on 33 as he strolled a second run. When Kuldeep Yadav's throw from the deep hit direct, there was little evidence to suggest Stokes had his bat beyond the crease line, yet the third umpire ruled in his favour.

It was spinner Kuldeep who then took the brunt of the Stokes assault, hit for three successive sixes as the left-hander moved from 50 to 99 in only 11 balls.

Somehow he overshadowed Bairstow, who played a number of glorious lofted on-drives in his 11th ODI century.

When Stokes edged a bouncer from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, he missed out on the third-fastest century by an England player in ODIs. In the next over, Bairstow hit Prasidh Krishna to extra cover and stand-in captain Jos Buttler was bowled by yorker.

However, any notion of pressure was dismissed by the audacity of Livingstone, whose back-to-back sixes off Bhuvneshwar took England's total number of maximums to 20.

Rahul silences critics

KL Rahul celebrates
KL Rahul celebrated his century by putting his fingers in his ears

Dropped after making only 15 runs in four innings in the T20 series, Rahul returned to form with an unbeaten 62 in the first ODI and went further here.

Arriving in the ninth over at 39-2, he was required to steady with captain Virat Kohli, and their unhurried third-wicket stand yielded 121.

Kohli, dropped on 35 by wicketkeeper Buttler, seemed primed to end his 16-month wait for an international century until he edged a cut off Adil Rashid on 66.

The arrival of the electric Pant, in the side for the injured Shreyas Iyer, prompted Rahul to accelerate. When he reached his fifth ODI century, he celebrated by putting his fingers in his ears, later explaining it was to symbolise ignoring his critics.

Still, the real thrill came from the leg-side swiping of Pant, who smeared seven sixes. Hardik Pandya crashed 35 in a 16-ball cameo.

In all, India took 126 from the last 10 overs. This time, it was nowhere near enough.

'We don't fear big totals'

England all-rounder Ben Stokes: "We didn't stray from our values as a team. It was a great chase, and we're happy to get over the line quite easily, especially as India set a challenging total.

"Over the years we've set big totals, we've chased big totals, we don't really fear them. We always encourage our players to take the positive option. We expressed ourselves as we always do."

India captain Virat Kohli: "We set a decent total. We started off really well with the new ball, but I thought England batted brilliantly well. That is some of the most amazing batting you could see."

England captain Jos Buttler: "I'm delighted with the response of the guys. We put in a very good bowling performance to restrict India to that total. The way the guys batted, the intent and the partnerships, made it a brilliant chase."

Man of the match Jonny Bairstow: "I thought we were excellent in the last game, so today we had the same plan. Ben played some entertaining shots and it was a case of getting him on strike."

Comments

Join the conversation

125 comments

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 16:08

    A stunning partnership from the two redheads. Some of the most destructible batting we have seen in quite a while! YJB is some player in white ball cricket.

    • Reply posted by Kate G F, today at 16:12

      Kate G F replied:
      Come on. Are we celebrating slogging these days?

  • Comment posted by Scudley, today at 16:08

    Ben Stokes and YJB take a bow. Awesome stuff!

    • Reply posted by Kate G F, today at 16:14

      Kate G F replied:
      Stokes is a good player, I said so. Bairstow is good at slogging. It comes off well once in a while. His best was seen in the tests, and I am afraid his best did not measure up

  • Comment posted by originallad, today at 16:10

    Do you know what's better than watching England annihilate India's bowling? Watching Kohli's face as England annihilate India's bowling.

    • Reply posted by Kate G F, today at 16:16

      Kate G F replied:
      Kolhi is a slogger as is Bairstow. It works once in a while. Rarely does it work consistently

  • Comment posted by SheikhMohammed, today at 16:18

    Comments on live feed about droppping Buttler are farcial. Yes he's made 5 single figure scores in a row. Since 2015 World Cup (and before this series) he averaged 45 at strike rate of 123. No one else in world cricket came close to matching that sort of combination of average and strike rate. And we 're gonna what, drop him becuase he's in in a minor rut? The mind boggles.

    • Reply posted by duncan brownley, today at 16:21

      duncan brownley replied:
      Yes the Live feed is a bit rough and the comments too.

      Luckily I had the Google live cricket feed I kept on looking at.

      All players have dry spells and they come good.

  • Comment posted by Anna, today at 16:11

    😃😃😃😃😃
    Same again on Sunday, please!
    What a great match...
    Well done England.

    • Reply posted by Kate G F, today at 16:15

      Kate G F replied:
      It was a match between two below average teams. One of them was bound to win. Let us not get carried away

  • Comment posted by -_-, today at 16:10

    Brilliant from England.

    When on form is there a more destructive top 3 in world cricket?

    • Reply posted by Getcher Andsoff, today at 16:18

      Getcher Andsoff replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by lm2766, today at 16:24

    Earlier this week this forum was awash with England obituaries. Maybe now we can have some more balanced views. And when the usual trolls weigh in, please just dismiss them with a single comment- then ignore them for good.

    • Reply posted by rugby is my game, today at 16:25

      rugby is my game replied:
      👍

  • Comment posted by Dr Foxtrot, today at 16:09

    So pleased for JB, he's such a trier, wears his heart on his sleeve, tries too hard at times. Stokes is just a law unto himself.

    • Reply posted by Kate G F, today at 16:14

      Kate G F replied:
      Bairstow is an honest slogger. I like that about him. No pretension of any technique.

  • Comment posted by mushtaq elahi, today at 16:13

    Couldn't believe that Stokes innings. Pure destruction after reaching about 30. Went from 31 to 99 in 18 balls.

    More of the same on Sunday, please. This is what sets England apart from other white-ball teams. Our identity.

    • Reply posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 16:27

      La mitad mas que Indio replied:
      Pant did the exact same thing. If Bairstow and Roy didn't strike the ball the way they did, England and India would have played until the last over. That's for sure.

  • Comment posted by Matthew, today at 16:13

    No Wood, no Woakes, no Archer, no Morgan, no Root no problem.

    • Reply posted by theRipper, today at 16:22

      theRipper replied:
      Woods was hammerd to all parts in the last two games. Root wouldnt fit in this team who always want to play shot. Morgan's absence hurt India more than England. Woakes is only good in England.

  • Comment posted by Django, today at 16:11

    That was some quite remarkable batting from England, particularly Stokes and Bairstow. A breathtaking and brutal display.

    • Reply posted by Kate G F, today at 16:17

      Kate G F replied:
      "quite remarkable batting from England"

      Not sure it can be called batting. Flailing, heaving, slogging, yes.
      Did some of those connect with the ball? Yes.
      Will they, consistently? No.

      Not a good ad for cricket overall

  • Comment posted by Mr Jones, today at 16:09

    Much, much better England!! Well done. Setup for final game is now complete.

  • Comment posted by Jimmy, today at 16:25

    Hope vikram enjoyed that run chase

  • Comment posted by 617 Lincoln , today at 16:18

    Imagine a game like this with fans, talk about rocking,,

  • Comment posted by rugby is my game, today at 16:12

    Now to win the decider!

  • Comment posted by Matthew, today at 16:09

    And that is why we are Champions of the World.

    • Reply posted by Martyn, today at 16:16

      Martyn replied:
      I thought that was the Los Angeles Dodgers...

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 16:09

    Well that was brutal from England. Wobble at the end which made you think, ‘oh not again’!! Poor bowling from India. Desperately need bumrah, jadeja and shami back. On to the last ODI!

  • Comment posted by worcesterwolf, today at 16:23

    England win I expect there will be less than a 1000 comments

    • Reply posted by duncan brownley, today at 16:25

      duncan brownley replied:
      Lol .

      Will Maksi be back too.

      Super result and as we know just a little blip as they say.

      Happy all round then. 😁

  • Comment posted by Occams Razor, today at 16:22

    Maybe now, the majority of people who commented on the last odi, England rubbish, England arrogant, England rubbish at everything and making excuses etc.. will now understand that it’s A THREE MATCH SERIES.

  • Comment posted by B-L Z Bob, today at 16:20

    Absolutely brilliant run chase by England.
    Not sure who played the match winning innings, Stokes or Bairstow?
    They were both fantastic.
    Did anyone else panic, when Bairstow & Buttler both fell in the same over?

    • Reply posted by duncan brownley, today at 16:23

      duncan brownley replied:
      Of course not ...

      Checked the feed to see score.and saw what had happened.

      Then does lightning strike twice come to mind.

      This time some logic and nouse used.

      Super win and some action too.

