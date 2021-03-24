Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Joe Weatherley made his first-class debut for Hampshire in 2016

Hampshire top-order batsman Joe Weatherley has agreed to extend his contract with the county until at least the end of the 2022 season.

The right-hander, 24, came through the county's academy before making his first-class debut in 2016.

Weatherley scored 263 runs at an average of 43.83 in the Bob Willis Trophy last season.

"It's an absolute honour to continue to play for my boyhood club," he said. "I'm excited for the future here."