England and West Indies contested the first ever Test played in a bio-secure environment in Southampton last summer

England and West Indies have increased the number of matches they will play in the Caribbean next year.

The sides will meet in five Twenty20s - increased from three - in January 2022.

England will then return to play in three Tests - instead of the two originally scheduled - in March.

"A tour to the Caribbean is one of the most iconic for both England players and fans alike," Tom Harrison, Chief Executive Officer of England and Wales Cricket Board, said.

The five T20s will be played between 28 January and 5 February, with the Test series beginning on 8 March.

The venues for both series are expected to be announced next month.

The Test series will see the sides compete for the Richards-Botham Trophy, named in honour of West Indies batsman Sir Vivian Richards and England all-rounder Sir Ian Botham, for the first time.

After international cricket was halted last year by the coronavirus pandemic, the sport returned when England hosted a West Indies touring side in three Tests last summer.

It was the first Test series to be played behind closed doors and in a bio-secure environment, with England winning the 2-1.