Morgan injured his hand during England's 66-run defeat in the first ODI in Pune

England captain Eoin Morgan has been ruled out of his side's final two one-day internationals in India with a hand injury.

Morgan split the webbing between his thumb and index finger during England's defeat in the first ODI on Tuesday.

Batsman Sam Billings is also out of Friday's second match with the collar bone injury he suffered on Tuesday but could be fit for Sunday's finale.

Lancashire's Liam Livingstone will make his ODI debut on Friday in Pune.

Fellow batsman Dawid Malan, still in India following the Twenty20 series as cover for the ODI squad, has been added to the squad and is available for selection.

Wicketkeeper Jos Buttler will lead England in Morgan's absence.

Morgan injured his hand late in India's innings in the series opener but did return to bat after having four stitches.

He took part in a fielding drill on Thursday but afterwards declared himself unfit.

"It quickly became apparent that I found myself protecting the injury and getting into the wrong positions to catch the ball," Morgan said.

"There's nowhere to hide on the field in international cricket these days, especially in limited-over formats so it didn't require any great thought to make myself unavailable."

Billings bruised his left collar bone diving in the outfield and, while he also batted during England's innings, did not train on Thursday and has been ruled out.