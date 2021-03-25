Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Scarborough has staged 256 first-class and 92 List A matches

Yorkshire will continue to play County Championship and limited-overs cricket at Scarborough for another decade.

North Marine Road will host two first-class matches and two One-Day Cup games per year after Yorkshire penned a new deal with Scarborough Cricket Club.

Yorkshire will face traditional rivals Lancashire at the ground on 11 July.

The Roses sides had been due to play there last summer only for coronavirus to prevent their first Championship meeting at the venue since 1991.

North Marine Road will also undergo a series of renovations with Scarborough Cricket Club receiving up to £250,000 from Scarborough Town.

Phase one will see the refurbishment of the North Stand, while phase two will see a renovation of the West Stand as well as the installation of two hybrid pitches.

"We anticipate attracting crowds in excess of five or six thousand per day," said Scarborough Cricket Club chairman Paul Harrand.

"We will also have a 'five counties cricket week' later in July. Durham are coming down to play Gloucestershire, and there are two Yorkshire one-day games against Surrey and Northamptonshire. They will all take place within a week ahead of the festival later in the summer."