Gary Wilson celebrates one of his 193 dismissals as Ireland wicketkeeper

William Porterfield and Gary Wilson have been appointed to coaching consultancy positions within the Ireland set-up.

Irish opener Porterfield, who will work as a fielding coach, has also been named as assistant coach with Irish inter-pro side North-West Warriors.

"I'm really excited about these two roles," said Porterfield.

Wilson, in addition to being Warriors coach and pathway manager, will assist Ireland as a wicketkeeping coach.

The appointments come just a week after Wilson, who made 292 appearances for Ireland, announced his retirement from the professional to take up his new roles with the Warriors.

Porterfield will continue as a batsman for Ireland and the Warriors as he looks forward to a fresh challenge.

Experience counts

"I had a bit of a taste of coaching with the Birmingham Bears last year and am looking forward to working with some of Ireland's most talented players - being able to pass on knowledge and experience from a coach's perspective," added the 36-year-old former Ireland captain.

"It will be a bit different being a coach while still playing, but it's going to be a great opportunity and I can't wait to get stuck in."

"The fielding role with Ireland is something I'm passionate about. I've prided myself on my fielding throughout my career, and tried to set high standards, so hopefully I'll be able to help not only players from the senior men's and women's squads, but players from the under-age teams as well.

William Porterfield celebrates a century at the 2015 World Cup with Gary Wilson

"I'm also looking forward to getting stuck in at the Warriors. Working with Wils [Wilson] on the planning and training, and maybe to help take a bit of the burden off his shoulders will be fantastic."

Wilson is relishing a quick return to the international set-up, especially the chance to work with the women's squad.

He said: "I'm thrilled to be able to support keepers up and down the Irish pathway in this new role. When I was initially discussing the scope of the role, what I really felt added to it was the ability to share my knowledge and experience with the keepers within the women's game.

"Ed [Joyce] has been doing such a fantastic job as head coach, and I'm delighted to be able to work with him on bringing on the senior and emerging talent that we have here in Ireland."