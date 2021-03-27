Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jofra Archer played in two Tests and five Twenty20s against India in February and March

England fast bowler Jofra Archer will have surgery on his right hand after cutting himself while cleaning at his home in January.

The injury was managed by England during the side's Test and T20 series in India but it now requires further treatment.

The 25-year-old played in two of the four Tests against India and all five T20 matches.

Archer has also had a further injection for his longstanding elbow injury.

He was ruled out of the current ODI series against India because of the problem with his right elbow, which deteriorated during the two-month tour.

He will also miss the start of the Indian Premier League, which runs from 9 April to 30 May.

Archer is expected to play a key role across all formats for England in 2021 - a year which includes five home Tests against India, a T20 World Cup and the Ashes in Australia.

He has struggled with the elbow injury since 2019, missing three Tests of England's tour of South Africa in early 2020 and the T20 series that followed.

England team-mate Ben Stokes said on Thursday that Archer needed to get his elbow "properly sorted" to protect his long-term career.

England's final match of the tour takes place on Sunday, with the ODI series level at 1-1.