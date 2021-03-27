Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Derek Ufton played 277 times for Charlton Athletic

Former Kent cricketer and Charlton Athletic and England footballer Derek Ufton has died at the age of 92.

A one-club man in both his football and cricket careers between the late 1940s and early 1960s, he went on to manage Plymouth Argyle between 1965 and 1968.

He won a sole England football cap in 1953 against a Rest of the World team.

Ufton won his county cap in 1956 and made 149 first-class appearances for Kent as a wicketkeeper-batsman, scoring 3,915 runs and claiming 313 wickets.

In later life he served as national chairman of the Lord's Taverners cricket charity, spent 26 years as a director at Charlton and was also president of Kent County Cricket Club.