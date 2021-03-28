Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Andrew Balbirnie has joined Glamorgan for the first month of the season because overseas players Marnus Labuschagne and Michael Neser will be missing

Left-arm seamer Jamie McIlroy gets an early chance to impress after being named in the Glamorgan squad for the friendly against Cardiff UCCE.

McIlroy, 26, is yet to appear in a competitive match for the county.

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie will make a first red-ball appearance for Glamorgan as he deputises for Marnus Labuschagne.

But seamer Ruaidhri Smith (hamstring) and spinner Prem Sisodiya (shoulder) are injured.

Glamorgan host Cardiff UCCE in a three-day friendly, their first of 2021 ,which starts on Monday, 29 March.

The Cardiff student side includes a number of Glamorgan academy and second-team players.

Glamorgan also face Somerset away in a friendly before opening their Championship season in Yorkshire on Thursday, 8 April.

Australia international Labuschagne and fellow Queensland player Michael Neser are to miss the first four games because of delays in the Australian domestic season.

Glamorgan squad: Chris Cooke, Andrew Balbirnie, Lukas Carey, Kiran Carlson, Joe Cook, Dan Douthwaite, Michael Hogan, David Lloyd, Jamie McIlroy, Billy Root, Nick Selman, Callum Taylor, Timm van der Gugten.

Cardiff UCCE squad: AJ Woodland, Thomas Bevan, Chris Gibson, Andrew Gorvin, Lorenzo Machado, Elliot Mason, Sam Pearce, Tegid Phillips, Steven Reingold, Salman Saeed, Alex Simpson, Harrison Ward, Tim Wyatt.