Kiran Carlson, now 22, was Glamorgan's young player of the year in 2018

Glamorgan struggled to 251-8 in reply to Cardiff UCCE's 285 all out on day two of their pre-season friendly.

Billy Root top-scored with 59 off 111 balls while Kiran Carlson made 48 off 52 at Sophia Gardens.

But most of Glamorgan's batsmen could not manage the substantial time in the middle they wanted in preparation for the Championship.

Andy Gorvin, who has played for Hampshire seconds and Wales, claimed 3 for 35.

Earlier seamers Jamie McIlroy and Dan Douthwaite took two wickets apiece to wrap up the students' first innings.

The universities team will be delighted to match their county opponents on the back of virtually no practice time.

Glamorgan also face Somerset away in a friendly before opening their Championship season in Yorkshire on Thursday, 8 April.

Australia international Labuschagne and fellow Queensland player Michael Neser are to miss the first four games because of delays in the Australian domestic season.

Glamorgan XII: Nick Selman, David Lloyd, Andrew Balbirnie, Billy Root, Kiran Carlson, Chris Cooke (capt, wk), Callum Taylor, Dan Douthwaite, Lukas Carey, Timm van der Gugten, Michael Hogan, Joe McIlroy.

Cardiff UCCE: Harrison Ward, Steven Reingold, Lorenzo Machado (wk), AJ Woodland (capt), Sam Pearce, Alex Simpson, Andrew Gorvin, Thomas Bevan, Tim Wyatt, Tegid Phillips, Elliot Mason.