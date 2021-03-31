Last updated on .From the section Cricket

De Caires first represented Middlesex at under-10 level

Josh de Caires, the son of ex-England captain Michael Atherton, scored an unbeaten century against Yorkshire for Leeds-Bradford Universities.

The 18-year-old, who signed a contract with Middlesex last year, retired on 118 on the third and final day of the friendly at Headingley on Wednesday.

De Caires batted for 292 balls against a strong Yorkshire attack preparing for the new County Championship season.

The university side were 302-3 at lunch in reply to Yorkshire's 485-5 declared.

England bowler David Willey, plus experienced trio Steven Patterson, Matthew Fisher and Ben Coad, were all part of Yorkshire's attack.

Right-hander De Caires is a product of the Middlesex academy and, although yet to make his first-team debut, featured for the club's Second XI in 2017 aged only 15.

His Middlesex contract runs until 2023 throughout his university studies.

De Caires' father Michael played 115 Tests for England, hitting 7,728 runs with 16 centuries.

Opener Taylor Cornall, 22, also hit 142 from 297 balls for Leeds-Bradford.