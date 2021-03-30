Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Alex Thomson, a qualified PE teacher, put his teaching career on hold in order to concentrate on cricket

Durham have signed all-rounder Alex Thomson on a two-month loan from Warwickshire to play in the County Championship.

The 27-year-old will be available for Durham's opening fixture against Nottinghamshire on 8 April.

Having come through Staffordshire's county programme, Thomson made his red-ball debut against Yorkshire in 2018.

He has since made 14 first-class appearances, taking 20 wickets and scoring 316 runs from 18 innings.