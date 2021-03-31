Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Aneurin Donald scored 554 runs in the 2019 County Championship season

Hampshire batsman Aneurin Donald has suffered a setback in his recovery from anterior cruciate ligament surgery.

Welshman Donald, 24, missed the entire 2020 season after a knee operation in December 2019 to repair a tear.

The right-handed former Glamorgan and England Under-19 player was set to return for the start of this season.

"It's something we're monitoring in the coming days," director of cricket Giles White told BBC Radio Solent. "But he's a question mark for the season start."

He added: "We're not quite sure of the exact extent, but over the next of couple of days it should become a lot clearer."

Donald signed a two-year contract extension with Hampshire in February 2020 despite having to sit out all of last season.

There is better news for Hampshire, however, with England all-rounder Liam Dawson looking set for a return after a ruptured Achilles tendon in August ended his 2020 season prematurely.

He is set to play in a two-day friendly against Sussex from Thursday after a winter's worth of rehabilitation, White confirmed.

Left-arm seamer Keith Barker is also doubtful for Hampshire's County Championship opening round against Leicestershire from 8 April with a hamstring problem.