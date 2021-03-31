Aneurin Donald: Hampshire batsman suffers injury setback during ACL rehabilitation

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Hampshire batsman Aneurin Donald
Aneurin Donald scored 554 runs in the 2019 County Championship season

Hampshire batsman Aneurin Donald has suffered a setback in his recovery from anterior cruciate ligament surgery.

Welshman Donald, 24, missed the entire 2020 season after a knee operation in December 2019 to repair a tear.

The right-handed former Glamorgan and England Under-19 player was set to return for the start of this season.

"It's something we're monitoring in the coming days," director of cricket Giles White told BBC Radio Solent. "But he's a question mark for the season start."

He added: "We're not quite sure of the exact extent, but over the next of couple of days it should become a lot clearer."

Donald signed a two-year contract extension with Hampshire in February 2020 despite having to sit out all of last season.

There is better news for Hampshire, however, with England all-rounder Liam Dawson looking set for a return after a ruptured Achilles tendon in August ended his 2020 season prematurely.

He is set to play in a two-day friendly against Sussex from Thursday after a winter's worth of rehabilitation, White confirmed.

Left-arm seamer Keith Barker is also doubtful for Hampshire's County Championship opening round against Leicestershire from 8 April with a hamstring problem.

Top Stories

Featured