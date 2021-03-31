Kraigg Braithwaite has a batting average of 38.17 in first-class cricket

West Indies Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite will join Gloucestershire for the 2021 County Championship.

The 28-year-old will be available for their first eight matches, but with Covid-19 restrictions in place he is not likely to make his debut until the second round of games.

He is currently leading West Indies in their series against Sri Lanka.

"I have always enjoyed county cricket and cherished the times I've been able to play in England," said Braithwaite.

"I'm excited to come to Bristol and do my best for the team, the club and of course the Gloucestershire supporters."

Braithwaite is no stranger to the county game having previously had spells at Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire and Glamorgan from 2017-2019.

He made his Test debut as an 18-year-old in 2011 and has averaged 32.24 over 67 matches, with a top score of 212 against Bangladesh in 2014.

"To be able to bring somebody in who has played the number of Tests Kraigg has, and now as captain, is going to be a massive boost for the guys in the dressing room," said Gloucestershire head coach Ian Harvey.

"He will obviously add quality to the team now but also moving forward as a group, his presence here will be extremely beneficial for us.

"Kraigg has been on our radar for some time now. The way he goes about playing the game really impresses a lot of people at the club and it's fantastic that we've been able to bring him in for the early part of the County Championship."