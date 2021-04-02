Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Babar Azam has scored 13 one-day centuries

First one-day international, Centurion South Africa 273-6 (50 overs): Van der Dussen 123*; Shaheen 2-61 Pakistan 274-7 (50 overs): Babar 103; Nortje 4-51 Pakistan won by three wickets Scorecard

Pakistan secured a last-ball victory over South Africa to win the first one-day international by three wickets.

Captain Babar Azam set the foundation for the visitors' victory with 103 off 104 balls and Imam ul-Haq added 70 as Pakistan posted 274-7 in reply to South Africa's 273-6.

Three quick wickets for Anrich Nortje pegged Pakistan back as their chase stumbled to 203-5 before Mohamed Rizwan and Shadab Khan put them back in charge.

They needed three runs from the final over with Faheem Ashraf scoring a single off a wide delivery for the win.

Earlier Rassie van der Dussen scored his maiden ton for the Proteas, finishing unbeaten on 123 at Supersport Park, Centurion.

The next match in the three-game series is in Johannesburg on Sunday.