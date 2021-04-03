Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Patel took four five-wicket hauls in Tests for India against England in March

Delhi Capitals spinner Axar Patel has tested positive for Covid-19 and been put into isolation before the start of the Indian Premier League.

The 27-year-old was instrumental in Tests for India against England in March, taking four five-wicket hauls.

The IPL is due to start on Friday despite a surge in coronavirus cases across India.

"He is currently in isolation at a designated medical care facility," a Capitals statement said.

Delhi are scheduled to open their campaign against the Chennai Super Kings on Saturday, 10 April at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, where 10 ground staff have also tested positive.

All eight IPL team are in secure bio-bubbles before the start of the tournament.

The Capitals said Patel returned a negative test when he arrived at the team hotel on 28 March but tested positive in a second test.

It comes after India legend Sachin Tendulkar was admitted to hospital on Friday after also testing positive.