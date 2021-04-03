Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Alyssa Healy top scored for Australia against New Zealand

First one-day international, Bay Oval, Tauranga New Zealand 212 (48.5 overs): Down 90; Schutt 4-32 Australia 215-4 (38.3 overs): Healy 65, Perry 56, Gardner 53 Australia won by six wickets Scorecard

Australia's women set a new world record for consecutive one-day international victories with a six-wicket win over New Zealand.

Their 22nd successive victory beat the record for the longest winning streak held by Ricky Ponting's Australia men's team since 2003.

New Zealand were all out for 212 with seven balls left in their 50 overs.

Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner both hit half-centuries to guide Australia home with almost 12 overs to spare.

Gardner finished the match with a six that took her to an unbeaten 53 off 41 balls.

It also took Australia to 215-4, the new world record - and sent them 1-0 up in the three-match series.

Perry's unbeaten 56 off 79 balls was her 28th ODI half-century.

Earlier, Alyssa Healy's 65 had given Australia a platform to build on and from there they cruised to victory.

That was after their bowling attack had limited New Zealand to 212 having won the toss and put the White Ferns in to bat. Megan Schutt claimed 4 for 32 in nine overs while Nicola Carey took three wickets for 34 runs.

Hayley Jensen was bowled by Schutt for a duck in the second over and while fellow opener Lauren Down reached 90 before falling - putting on a 90-run partnership for the third wicket with Amelia Kerr - New Zealand's score never looked enough to stretch Australia.