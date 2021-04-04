Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Nick Selman reached his half-century for Glamorgan in Taunton

Three-day friendly: Somerset v Glamorgan Somerset 262-8 & 247-6 dec Lammonby 102 ret; Taylor 3-59 Glamorgan 238-6 dec & 272-6 Carlson 54 ret, Selman 50 ret; de Lange 2-38 Glamorgan beat Somerset by 4 wickets

Glamorgan beat Somerset by four wickets in their final pre-season friendly in Taunton, as they successfully chased a target of 272 in two sessions.

Nick Selman made 50 and Kiran Carlson hit 54 off 50 balls before both men retired.

Chris Cooke (49), Callum Taylor (39), and Dan Douthwaite (36) also made useful runs in the chase.

Earlier Tom Lammonby hit the game's only century before Somerset declared on 247-6 at lunch.

Both sides used eight bowlers apiece and retired several batsmen to give all their players a chance before the Championship starts on Thursday, 8 April.

Somerset face Middlesex at Lord's in their opening match, while Glamorgan travel to play Yorkshire.