Former South Africa international Hashim Amla hit seven fours to get to his half century

County Championship Group Two, The Bristol County Ground (day one): Surrey 220-9: Amla 56, Overton 40; Shaw 4-48 Gloucestershire: Yet to bat Gloucestershire 3 points, Surrey 1 point Scorecard

Gloucestershire finished day one of their clash against Surrey on top despite their bowlers being frustrated by afternoon rain at Bristol.

The visitors struggled in the morning, with England pair Rory Burns and Ollie Pope falling as they slipped to 48-3.

Hashim Amla (56) and Ben Foakes helped Surrey recover before Ryan Higgins and Josh Shaw saw off their middle order.

The weather disrupted play after tea but David Payne removed Jamie Overton for 40 as Surrey closed on 220-9.

It proved to be a difficult start for two of Surrey's internationals after Gloucestershire won the toss and decided to field.

Visiting captain Burns, dropped by England after the second Test in India in February, was caught at second slip for four after driving loosely at an outswinger from Payne and Mark Stoneman departed in the following over to leave Surrey 12-2.

Then Pope was also caught on the drive, flashing a wide delivery by Shaw (4-48) to point on 22.

Former South Africa man Amla showed his class with a 85-ball half-century before he was trapped lbw by Shaw soon after lunch.

The visitors then went from 136-4 to 144-6 as Higgins (3-35) picked up the wickets of Foakes (26) and Jordan Clark.

Shaw registered his 100th first-class wicket as he cleaned out the off-stump of Jamie Smith and followed that up with the scalp of Gus Atkinson.

Overton provided some resistance but edged onto his stumps during the six overs which were possible in two short spells after tea.

Surrey all-rounder Jamie Overton told BBC Radio London:

"It wasn't easy but being ultra-critical, we probably could have got a few more runs.

"I think we are still right in the game, although the bowlers will have to bowl in the right areas.

"We are slightly under where we wanted to be, but still happy.

"It was one of those where you got yourself in and felt like you were settled, but then a ball just did something completely out of the blue."