Last updated on .From the section Cricket

James Weighell played one game on loan for Leicestershire in the County Championship in 2020

Glamorgan have signed former Durham seamer James Weighell on a two-year contract.

Middlesbrough-born Weighell, 27, made 54 first-team appearances for Durham between 2015 and 2020, and one on loan for Leicestershire.

He has taken 52 wickets in 16 first-class games at 28.8, with a batting average of 24.

Weighell was signed by the Welsh county after impressing in Glamorgan's pre-season intra-squad game.

He is likely to be included in the travelling squad for the Championship opener away to Yorkshire on Thursday, 8 April.

Director of cricket Mark Wallace told the club's website: "He trialled with us during pre-season and impressed everyone with his all-round game. He's a very versatile cricketer with pedigree across all formats.

"James will add depth to our squad and bolster our seam bowling options."

Weighell's addition to Glamorgan's ranks comes following the departure of fast bowler Marchant de Lange to Somerset and all-rounder Graham Wagg to Shropshire.

Glamorgan also have Queensland opening bowler Michael Neser arriving in May.